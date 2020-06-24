All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 4338 S Cedar St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
4338 S Cedar St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4338 S Cedar St

4338 S Cedar St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
South Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4338 S Cedar St, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom in Tacoma Close to Everything! - Don't miss your chance to see this cute 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in Tacoma! Inside you'll find it has spacious bedrooms as well as a generous size kitchen area! Tons of cabinetry space throughout and even a split system heat pump for energy efficiency! Yard is almost completely fenced and includes a detached garage/shop! This home is 3 minutes from the Tacoma Mall and 5 minutes from I-5! This home wont last long! For more information or to schedule a showing give our office a call at 360-874-0500

*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.

(RLNE4687101)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4338 S Cedar St have any available units?
4338 S Cedar St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 4338 S Cedar St currently offering any rent specials?
4338 S Cedar St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4338 S Cedar St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4338 S Cedar St is pet friendly.
Does 4338 S Cedar St offer parking?
Yes, 4338 S Cedar St offers parking.
Does 4338 S Cedar St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4338 S Cedar St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4338 S Cedar St have a pool?
No, 4338 S Cedar St does not have a pool.
Does 4338 S Cedar St have accessible units?
No, 4338 S Cedar St does not have accessible units.
Does 4338 S Cedar St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4338 S Cedar St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4338 S Cedar St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4338 S Cedar St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lodge at Madrona
3202 South Mason Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98409
Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St
Tacoma, WA 98406
Albers Mill Lofts
1821 Dock St
Tacoma, WA 98402
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave
Tacoma, WA 98405
Uptown 7
2910 North 7th Street
Tacoma, WA 98406
Pine Street Townhomes
2911 S 45th St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Midtown 15
1801 South 15th Street
Tacoma, WA 98405
Chelsea Heights
603 S J St
Tacoma, WA 98405

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus