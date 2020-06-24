4338 S Cedar St

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom in Tacoma Close to Everything! - Don't miss your chance to see this cute 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in Tacoma! Inside you'll find it has spacious bedrooms as well as a generous size kitchen area! Tons of cabinetry space throughout and even a split system heat pump for energy efficiency! Yard is almost completely fenced and includes a detached garage/shop! This home is 3 minutes from the Tacoma Mall and 5 minutes from I-5! This home wont last long! For more information or to schedule a showing give our office a call at 360-874-0500



*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.



(RLNE4687101)