All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 4302 S Bell St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
4302 S Bell St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4302 S Bell St

4302 South Bell Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4302 South Bell Street, Tacoma, WA 98418
Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
fireplace
accessible
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
garage
CUTE 1925 city bungalow - fenced back yard - detached garage !! - Vintage CRAFTSMAN-STYLE home in City of Tacoma, near the vibrant and interesting 38th Street "Asian District".
Main floor:
- large living room with HW floors & gas fireplace
- SPACIOUS kitchen with room for a small table, range and refrigerator
- 2 decent-sized bedrooms
- 1 full bathroom
Upper Floor:
- large open landing area
- 1 bedroom
Basement (unfinished) :
- washer & dryer
- lots of storage area
ALSO...
- Detached 1+ car garage that may best be used as a shop or for storage (opener doesn't work).
- Fenced back yard
- Wheelchair ramp up to back door
Nothing too fancy here... just a solid clean old house!
Vacant and ready right now
INTERESTED?
Good!
1- GO to our company website at redroofrentals.com ,
2. CLICK on "AM I APPROVABLE?" in the toolbar and
3. TAKE the "TEST" (9 questions) to see if your application might be approvable.
"PASS THE TEST" AND YOU CHOOSE TO APPLY?
A. CLICK on "AVAILABLE" in the toolbar,
B. FIND the home you are interested in and
C. CLICK on "APPLY NOW" on the far-right side where you can APPLY and PAY the $40/adult application fee ONLINE with a credit card.
You can also read our standard Rental Agreement on our website in the RENTERS section.Have questions? Want to schedule a viewing?
Call (253) 222 - 3387. We are Red Roof Rentals, LLC. Open Mon - Fri, 10 AM - 5 PM... and we thank you!

(RLNE4635669)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4302 S Bell St have any available units?
4302 S Bell St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 4302 S Bell St have?
Some of 4302 S Bell St's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4302 S Bell St currently offering any rent specials?
4302 S Bell St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4302 S Bell St pet-friendly?
No, 4302 S Bell St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 4302 S Bell St offer parking?
Yes, 4302 S Bell St offers parking.
Does 4302 S Bell St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4302 S Bell St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4302 S Bell St have a pool?
No, 4302 S Bell St does not have a pool.
Does 4302 S Bell St have accessible units?
Yes, 4302 S Bell St has accessible units.
Does 4302 S Bell St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4302 S Bell St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heatherstone Apartments
1809 105th St. Ct. S
Tacoma, WA 98444
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE
Tacoma, WA 98422
Aravia
2300 Brookdale Rd E
Tacoma, WA 98445
Bella on Broadway
436 Broadway
Tacoma, WA 98402
Apex Apartments
2424 S 41st St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Valley Vista
6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd
Tacoma, WA 98409
Uptown 7
2910 North 7th Street
Tacoma, WA 98406
Pine Street Townhomes
2911 S 45th St
Tacoma, WA 98409

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus