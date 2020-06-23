4302 S Bell St

Amenities

in unit laundry garage fireplace accessible range refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible garage

CUTE 1925 city bungalow - fenced back yard - detached garage !! - Vintage CRAFTSMAN-STYLE home in City of Tacoma, near the vibrant and interesting 38th Street "Asian District".

Main floor:

- large living room with HW floors & gas fireplace

- SPACIOUS kitchen with room for a small table, range and refrigerator

- 2 decent-sized bedrooms

- 1 full bathroom

Upper Floor:

- large open landing area

- 1 bedroom

Basement (unfinished) :

- washer & dryer

- lots of storage area

ALSO...

- Detached 1+ car garage that may best be used as a shop or for storage (opener doesn't work).

- Fenced back yard

- Wheelchair ramp up to back door

Nothing too fancy here... just a solid clean old house!

Vacant and ready right now

INTERESTED?

Good!

1- GO to our company website at redroofrentals.com ,

2. CLICK on "AM I APPROVABLE?" in the toolbar and

3. TAKE the "TEST" (9 questions) to see if your application might be approvable.

"PASS THE TEST" AND YOU CHOOSE TO APPLY?

A. CLICK on "AVAILABLE" in the toolbar,

B. FIND the home you are interested in and

C. CLICK on "APPLY NOW" on the far-right side where you can APPLY and PAY the $40/adult application fee ONLINE with a credit card.

You can also read our standard Rental Agreement on our website in the RENTERS section.Have questions? Want to schedule a viewing?

Call (253) 222 - 3387. We are Red Roof Rentals, LLC. Open Mon - Fri, 10 AM - 5 PM... and we thank you!



(RLNE4635669)