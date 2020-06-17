4027 South Junett Street, Apt B

Amenities

Newer Build Spacious Luxury Townhomes!



Incredible convenience! Centrally located, 5 minutes from downtown Tacoma, 10 minutes to JBLM, 1 block from The Tacoma Mall, 1 minute to I-5.



(253) 238-6298



Call this newer construction townhome your next home! Units at the Junett Townhomes feature:



Garage Parking and Storage

9 ft Ceilings

42" Cabinets

Cable/Internet Ready

Washer and Dryer

Dishwasher

Stainless Steel Appliances

Double Sink

Energy Efficient Lighting

Exterior Security Cameras

Fire Alarm

Electric Fireplace

Granite Countertops

Large Kitchens

Cooking Islands

Monitored Security Alarm

Overhead Microwave

Oversized Closets

Walk-in Pantry

Pets Accepted

Porcelain Tile

Public Transportation

Reinforced Front Doors

Spacious Plans

Sprinkler System

TV Ready Mantel



Rental Criteria Includes: - Criminal history. We consider how long ago the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation. - Gross Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent. - Good, verifiable rental history or home ownership. - The security deposit is based on final credit approval. - First-time renters and applicants without a credit history are welcome with last month's rent under certain conditions. - Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply and have a credit score of greater than 650 and provide an income of at least 5 times the monthly rent. - We do not accept portable screening reports - Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio. New Door Property Management Equal Opportunity Housing. DOL Lic 21291 (253) 238-6298.

Photos included may be of an example unit of similar size and floor plan in the same building. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Pets welcome w/additional pet deposit & pet rent. Application Fee: $30 credit check per person. All prospective residents over the age of 18 must apply. Lease Term: 6, 9 or 12 months. Pre-qualify, no-cost, no-obligation, secure application here: https://newdoorpm.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/