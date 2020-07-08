All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated September 8 2019 at 3:25 AM

4018 S Lawrence St

4018 South Lawrence Street · No Longer Available
Location

4018 South Lawrence Street, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

pet friendly
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4d13fcc045 ---- Beautiful 2/bd 1/ba duplex, incredible location! This spacious home features new carpet in the bedrooms and living area. Smartly laid out kitchen is highly functional and features clean bright lines. Large bathroom with a charming mix of old and new aesthetic. Abundant storage throughout, to include spacious extra storage room. Fenced and quiet backyard. Terms are 1st month\'s rent plus security deposit. 12-month lease, available NOW! Pets case by case with additional deposit. $15 monthly administrative fee on top of rent. We do business in accordance with Fair Housing Laws.

Terms are 1st month\'s rent plus security deposit. 12-month lease, available NOW! Pets case by case with additional deposit. $15 monthly administrative fee on top of rent. nWe do business in accordance with Fair Housing Laws. 12 Months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4018 S Lawrence St have any available units?
4018 S Lawrence St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 4018 S Lawrence St currently offering any rent specials?
4018 S Lawrence St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4018 S Lawrence St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4018 S Lawrence St is pet friendly.
Does 4018 S Lawrence St offer parking?
No, 4018 S Lawrence St does not offer parking.
Does 4018 S Lawrence St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4018 S Lawrence St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4018 S Lawrence St have a pool?
No, 4018 S Lawrence St does not have a pool.
Does 4018 S Lawrence St have accessible units?
No, 4018 S Lawrence St does not have accessible units.
Does 4018 S Lawrence St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4018 S Lawrence St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4018 S Lawrence St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4018 S Lawrence St does not have units with air conditioning.

