4018 S Lawrence St

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4d13fcc045 ---- Beautiful 2/bd 1/ba duplex, incredible location! This spacious home features new carpet in the bedrooms and living area. Smartly laid out kitchen is highly functional and features clean bright lines. Large bathroom with a charming mix of old and new aesthetic. Abundant storage throughout, to include spacious extra storage room. Fenced and quiet backyard. Terms are 1st month\'s rent plus security deposit. 12-month lease, available NOW! Pets case by case with additional deposit. $15 monthly administrative fee on top of rent. We do business in accordance with Fair Housing Laws.



