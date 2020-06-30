401 S. 68th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom S Tacoma Home! - Super Cute & Clean 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Home in S Tacoma!



This home offers nearly 1000 square feet with 3 bedrooms, a spacious living room with wood burning fire place, kitchen with dishwasher- separate dining area and an extra large 2-car Garage!



Outside a find a low-maintenance back yard with patio and a front yard that sets the home back a good distance from the street!



Rent includes lawn care. No pets, Firm. No Smoking.



This home is conveniently located near public transportation, schools, shopping, dining, entertainment, parks and freeway access!



RENT: $1495.00



DEPOSIT: $900.00



SCREENING FEE: $50.00 Per Application



ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT: May be required, depending on history.



PET POLICY: No pets, Firm



CONTRACT TERM: 12 months



CONTACT PERSON: Valarie Bethel; Email: v@parkwoodrentals.com



