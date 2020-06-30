All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:38 PM

401 S. 68th St

401 South 68th Street · No Longer Available
Location

401 South 68th Street, Tacoma, WA 98408
South End

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom S Tacoma Home! - Super Cute & Clean 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Home in S Tacoma!

This home offers nearly 1000 square feet with 3 bedrooms, a spacious living room with wood burning fire place, kitchen with dishwasher- separate dining area and an extra large 2-car Garage!

Outside a find a low-maintenance back yard with patio and a front yard that sets the home back a good distance from the street!

Rent includes lawn care. No pets, Firm. No Smoking.

This home is conveniently located near public transportation, schools, shopping, dining, entertainment, parks and freeway access!

RENT: $1495.00

DEPOSIT: $900.00

SCREENING FEE: $50.00 Per Application

ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT: May be required, depending on history.

PET POLICY: No pets, Firm

CONTRACT TERM: 12 months

CONTACT PERSON: Valarie Bethel; Email: v@parkwoodrentals.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5201234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 S. 68th St have any available units?
401 S. 68th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 S. 68th St have?
Some of 401 S. 68th St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 S. 68th St currently offering any rent specials?
401 S. 68th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 S. 68th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 401 S. 68th St is pet friendly.
Does 401 S. 68th St offer parking?
Yes, 401 S. 68th St offers parking.
Does 401 S. 68th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 S. 68th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 S. 68th St have a pool?
No, 401 S. 68th St does not have a pool.
Does 401 S. 68th St have accessible units?
No, 401 S. 68th St does not have accessible units.
Does 401 S. 68th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 S. 68th St has units with dishwashers.

