3918 S 7th St
Last updated December 4 2019 at 9:58 PM

3918 S 7th St

3918 South 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3918 South 7th Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
carpet
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Tacoma Craftsman Style 4 Bedroom Centrally Located near 6th Ave and Proctor Business Districts - **Application Pending**
4 bedroom 1 Bath centrally located Craftsmen Style home has large kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space! 2 bedrooms on main level and 2 bedrooms upstairs. Washer and Dryer included. Beautiful hardwood floors in living and dining rooms with hardwood trim and built ins in both rooms. Close to WA16, parks, shopping, 6th Ave Business District, Proctor Neighborhood and University of Puget Sound. **Pets Considered on Case by Case Basis**

Rental Requirements
Credit Score 600 Minimum
Monthly Income 5900.00
2-3 Years Rental History

Jason@havenrent.com
#3085

(RLNE5188697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

