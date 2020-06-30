3918 S 7th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Tacoma Craftsman Style 4 Bedroom Centrally Located near 6th Ave and Proctor Business Districts - **Application Pending**

4 bedroom 1 Bath centrally located Craftsmen Style home has large kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space! 2 bedrooms on main level and 2 bedrooms upstairs. Washer and Dryer included. Beautiful hardwood floors in living and dining rooms with hardwood trim and built ins in both rooms. Close to WA16, parks, shopping, 6th Ave Business District, Proctor Neighborhood and University of Puget Sound. **Pets Considered on Case by Case Basis**



Rental Requirements

Credit Score 600 Minimum

Monthly Income 5900.00

2-3 Years Rental History



Jason@havenrent.com

#3085



(RLNE5188697)