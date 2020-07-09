3809 N 10th St

Amenities

Spacious 4 bedroom home blocks away from Puget Sound University - - Video Tour Link: https://youtu.be/sV39jv-xvaM

- To schedule a tour: https://showmojo.com/l/832fc6901e

- For questions please call or text: (206)577-0831

- Modern home in the heart of North Tacoma area, on highly desired private street

- Bright bedrooms with large windows

- Large kitchen with lots of room and built in breakfast nook.

- Spacious living room with lots of light and a cozy fireplace

- Full size washer and dryer inside the home

- Private back yard a built in green house

- Attached two car garage, with ample street parking

- Additional detached entertainment cabana with a separate wood burning fireplace

- Walk to coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, express bus lines and parks

- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates

- Lease options are 6 months or 16 months

- Renter's Insurance required and part of Resident Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

- $45 application fee per adult

- See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com

- Application Criteria: https://www.rentseattle.com/RPA-Application-Criteria.pdf



(RLNE5499126)