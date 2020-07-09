All apartments in Tacoma
3809 N 10th St
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

3809 N 10th St

3809 North 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3809 North 10th Street, Tacoma, WA 98406
North End

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
Spacious 4 bedroom home blocks away from Puget Sound University - - Video Tour Link: https://youtu.be/sV39jv-xvaM
- To schedule a tour: https://showmojo.com/l/832fc6901e
- For questions please call or text: (206)577-0831
- Modern home in the heart of North Tacoma area, on highly desired private street
- Bright bedrooms with large windows
- Large kitchen with lots of room and built in breakfast nook.
- Spacious living room with lots of light and a cozy fireplace
- Full size washer and dryer inside the home
- Private back yard a built in green house
- Attached two car garage, with ample street parking
- Additional detached entertainment cabana with a separate wood burning fireplace
- Walk to coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, express bus lines and parks
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- Lease options are 6 months or 16 months
- Renter's Insurance required and part of Resident Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- $45 application fee per adult
- See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com
- Application Criteria: https://www.rentseattle.com/RPA-Application-Criteria.pdf

(RLNE5499126)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3809 N 10th St have any available units?
3809 N 10th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 3809 N 10th St have?
Some of 3809 N 10th St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3809 N 10th St currently offering any rent specials?
3809 N 10th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3809 N 10th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3809 N 10th St is pet friendly.
Does 3809 N 10th St offer parking?
Yes, 3809 N 10th St offers parking.
Does 3809 N 10th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3809 N 10th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3809 N 10th St have a pool?
No, 3809 N 10th St does not have a pool.
Does 3809 N 10th St have accessible units?
No, 3809 N 10th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3809 N 10th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3809 N 10th St does not have units with dishwashers.

