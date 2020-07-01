All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

3740 S Asotin St

3740 South Asotin Street · No Longer Available
Location

3740 South Asotin Street, Tacoma, WA 98418
South End

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated 3 bedroom duplex close to everything! - Property Id: 209153

Beautifully Updated 3 Bed, 2 Bath Duplex in Tacoma will be ready for you mid February. This Spacious home features granite countertop, Bamboo flooring throughout, large bedrooms, Plenty of storage space, and basement w/Washer and Dryer. Seconds away from grocery and gas! Rent $1689.00. Deposit is equal to the rent. Non-Smoking. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application (45.00 fee per applicant) Credit Minimum (620+) Criminal and Civil background checks reviewed CBC. Excellent rental history, income 2.5 times monthly rent, Photo ID, and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Proof of renter's insurance req'd before move-in. Pets accepted with additional fee/deposit. Call or Text listing Manager for more info - 425.443.9872
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/209153
Property Id 209153

(RLNE5487135)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3740 S Asotin St have any available units?
3740 S Asotin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 3740 S Asotin St have?
Some of 3740 S Asotin St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3740 S Asotin St currently offering any rent specials?
3740 S Asotin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3740 S Asotin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3740 S Asotin St is pet friendly.
Does 3740 S Asotin St offer parking?
No, 3740 S Asotin St does not offer parking.
Does 3740 S Asotin St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3740 S Asotin St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3740 S Asotin St have a pool?
No, 3740 S Asotin St does not have a pool.
Does 3740 S Asotin St have accessible units?
No, 3740 S Asotin St does not have accessible units.
Does 3740 S Asotin St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3740 S Asotin St has units with dishwashers.

