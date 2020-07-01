3740 S Asotin St

Amenities

Updated 3 bedroom duplex close to everything! - Property Id: 209153



Beautifully Updated 3 Bed, 2 Bath Duplex in Tacoma will be ready for you mid February. This Spacious home features granite countertop, Bamboo flooring throughout, large bedrooms, Plenty of storage space, and basement w/Washer and Dryer. Seconds away from grocery and gas! Rent $1689.00. Deposit is equal to the rent. Non-Smoking. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application (45.00 fee per applicant) Credit Minimum (620+) Criminal and Civil background checks reviewed CBC. Excellent rental history, income 2.5 times monthly rent, Photo ID, and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Proof of renter's insurance req'd before move-in. Pets accepted with additional fee/deposit. Call or Text listing Manager for more info - 425.443.9872

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/209153

