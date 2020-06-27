3702 S J St

Amenities

Newly Updated 3 Bed 1.75 Bath Centrally Located near Tacoma Mall, I-5 and I-705 - Do not miss out on this 3 Bed 1.75 Bath!! Just completed remodel of bathrooms, master suite, 2nd bath and fresh kitchen appliances! Master suite upstairs with on suite bath and master closet. Large 2nd bed on 2nd story and 3rd bed/office on main level. Kitchen boasts an eating area and newer stainless steel appliances that include glass top stove, dishwasher, side by side refrigerator with ice and water and built in microwave. Living, family and dining rooms. ADT Security system. Fenced backyard! Large corner lot. Converted garage can be used as a shop or for storage. Close to shopping, freeways, easy commute to JBLM and downtown Tacoma! **Pets considered on a case by case basis**



Rental Requirements:

Credit Score 600 Minimum

Monthly Income 6300 Minimum

3 Years Clean Rental History



