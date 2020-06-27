All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:47 AM

3702 S J St

3702 South J Street · No Longer Available
Location

3702 South J Street, Tacoma, WA 98418
South End

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly Updated 3 Bed 1.75 Bath Centrally Located near Tacoma Mall, I-5 and I-705 - Do not miss out on this 3 Bed 1.75 Bath!! Just completed remodel of bathrooms, master suite, 2nd bath and fresh kitchen appliances! Master suite upstairs with on suite bath and master closet. Large 2nd bed on 2nd story and 3rd bed/office on main level. Kitchen boasts an eating area and newer stainless steel appliances that include glass top stove, dishwasher, side by side refrigerator with ice and water and built in microwave. Living, family and dining rooms. ADT Security system. Fenced backyard! Large corner lot. Converted garage can be used as a shop or for storage. Close to shopping, freeways, easy commute to JBLM and downtown Tacoma! **Pets considered on a case by case basis**

#3082
Jason@Havenrent.com

Rental Requirements:
Credit Score 600 Minimum
Monthly Income 6300 Minimum
3 Years Clean Rental History

(RLNE5106294)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3702 S J St have any available units?
3702 S J St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 3702 S J St have?
Some of 3702 S J St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3702 S J St currently offering any rent specials?
3702 S J St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3702 S J St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3702 S J St is pet friendly.
Does 3702 S J St offer parking?
Yes, 3702 S J St offers parking.
Does 3702 S J St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3702 S J St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3702 S J St have a pool?
No, 3702 S J St does not have a pool.
Does 3702 S J St have accessible units?
No, 3702 S J St does not have accessible units.
Does 3702 S J St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3702 S J St has units with dishwashers.
