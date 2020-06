Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

See all listings by PMI here - https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/pmipugetsound



This newly updated duplex has all you could want, with a new kitchen, appliances, fresh paint, and hardwoods throughout. Located just minutes from I-5 & Hwy 167 and one mile from the newly renovated Emerald Queen Casino.