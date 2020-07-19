All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3540 E Portland Ave

3540 East Portland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3540 East Portland Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98404
Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
3 Bedroom/1 Bath house on a corner lot located right off of Portland Ave! This home is located just a few minutes from I-5 and Emerald Queen Casino.

A separate mud room entrance includes lots of cabinetry and washer & dryer hook-ups. Easy access to a single car garage too!

Living room is spacious with lots of natural light and fireplace.

The kitchen includes brand new upgraded counter tops.

A covered back patio is perfect for staying dry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3540 E Portland Ave have any available units?
3540 E Portland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 3540 E Portland Ave have?
Some of 3540 E Portland Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3540 E Portland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3540 E Portland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3540 E Portland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3540 E Portland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 3540 E Portland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3540 E Portland Ave offers parking.
Does 3540 E Portland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3540 E Portland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3540 E Portland Ave have a pool?
No, 3540 E Portland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3540 E Portland Ave have accessible units?
No, 3540 E Portland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3540 E Portland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3540 E Portland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
