3540 E Portland Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

3 Bedroom/1 Bath house on a corner lot located right off of Portland Ave! This home is located just a few minutes from I-5 and Emerald Queen Casino.



A separate mud room entrance includes lots of cabinetry and washer & dryer hook-ups. Easy access to a single car garage too!



Living room is spacious with lots of natural light and fireplace.



The kitchen includes brand new upgraded counter tops.



A covered back patio is perfect for staying dry.