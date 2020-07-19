Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 3540 E Portland Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
3540 E Portland Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3540 E Portland Ave
3540 East Portland Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Location
3540 East Portland Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98404
Eastside
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
3 Bedroom/1 Bath house on a corner lot located right off of Portland Ave! This home is located just a few minutes from I-5 and Emerald Queen Casino.
A separate mud room entrance includes lots of cabinetry and washer & dryer hook-ups. Easy access to a single car garage too!
Living room is spacious with lots of natural light and fireplace.
The kitchen includes brand new upgraded counter tops.
A covered back patio is perfect for staying dry.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3540 E Portland Ave have any available units?
3540 E Portland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tacoma, WA
.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tacoma Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3540 E Portland Ave have?
Some of 3540 E Portland Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3540 E Portland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3540 E Portland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3540 E Portland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3540 E Portland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tacoma
.
Does 3540 E Portland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3540 E Portland Ave offers parking.
Does 3540 E Portland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3540 E Portland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3540 E Portland Ave have a pool?
No, 3540 E Portland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3540 E Portland Ave have accessible units?
No, 3540 E Portland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3540 E Portland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3540 E Portland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Lakeside Landing
1414 S Mildred St
Tacoma, WA 98465
Landmark Court
818 S 11th St
Tacoma, WA 98405
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E
Tacoma, WA 98446
Villaggio
1328 Market St
Tacoma, WA 98402
Westmall Terrace
4720 South Pine Street
Tacoma, WA 98409
The Pacifica
4275 S Pine St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Monterra
416 111th Street Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98445
Midtown 15
1801 South 15th Street
Tacoma, WA 98405
Similar Pages
Tacoma 1 Bedrooms
Tacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly Apartments
Tacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments
King County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WA
Bellevue, WA
Renton, WA
Kent, WA
Redmond, WA
Federal Way, WA
Kirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WA
Bothell, WA
Auburn, WA
Lakewood, WA
Shoreline, WA
Issaquah, WA
Puyallup, WA
Edmonds, WA
Sammamish, WA
Olympia, WA
Bremerton, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WA
Silverdale, WA
Nearby Neighborhoods
South Tacoma
West End
New Tacoma
South End
Northeast Tacoma
Central Tacoma
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Bates Technical College
University of Puget Sound
Shoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus