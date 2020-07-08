All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

3419 N Madison St

3419 North Madison Street · No Longer Available
Location

3419 North Madison Street, Tacoma, WA 98407
North End

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3419 N Madison St Available 06/01/20 North End Quality - This is that neighborhood, attached to that great primary school (Sherman Elementary). Community and quality neighbors. Tucked away and quiet. Heart of the North End. Walkable to Proctor and the best shopping in the County. High quality finishes in this house, recently and meticulously done by the recently occupied Owner. Heated floors, granite, new hardwoods throughout the downstairs. Tank-less, unlimited Hot Water heater. You can tell this is a well cared for home just from a drive by. Large Master Bedroom. 2 bedrooms up and one down. Nice Washer/Dryer in the basement where there is lots of storage.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5755350)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3419 N Madison St have any available units?
3419 N Madison St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 3419 N Madison St currently offering any rent specials?
3419 N Madison St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3419 N Madison St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3419 N Madison St is pet friendly.
Does 3419 N Madison St offer parking?
No, 3419 N Madison St does not offer parking.
Does 3419 N Madison St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3419 N Madison St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3419 N Madison St have a pool?
No, 3419 N Madison St does not have a pool.
Does 3419 N Madison St have accessible units?
No, 3419 N Madison St does not have accessible units.
Does 3419 N Madison St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3419 N Madison St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3419 N Madison St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3419 N Madison St does not have units with air conditioning.

