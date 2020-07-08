Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities pet friendly

3419 N Madison St Available 06/01/20 North End Quality - This is that neighborhood, attached to that great primary school (Sherman Elementary). Community and quality neighbors. Tucked away and quiet. Heart of the North End. Walkable to Proctor and the best shopping in the County. High quality finishes in this house, recently and meticulously done by the recently occupied Owner. Heated floors, granite, new hardwoods throughout the downstairs. Tank-less, unlimited Hot Water heater. You can tell this is a well cared for home just from a drive by. Large Master Bedroom. 2 bedrooms up and one down. Nice Washer/Dryer in the basement where there is lots of storage.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5755350)