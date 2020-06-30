All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 315 N K St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
315 N K St
Last updated November 11 2019 at 2:23 PM

315 N K St

315 North K Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
New Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

315 North K Street, Tacoma, WA 98403
New Tacoma

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
315 N K St Available 12/01/19 315 N K St, Tacoma - GORGEOUS historic home in Tacoma! Built in the 1800"s this home features an open staircase, 11-foot ceilings, hardwoods, clawfoot tub, and original millwork. HUGE kitchen with custom cabinets, farmhouse sink, and 6 burner gas stove. Window light and firelight, cased openings and covered porches. Outdoors a tranquil urban oasis of stone pathways and berries. Enjoy nice spring evenings on your front porch and picking cherries from the trees. Garage off the back yard. This property is completely pet-friendly including chickens! Wright Park, Stadium, entertainment, dining, and shopping all within walking distance. No smoking property, 650 or better credit score required. $45 application fee per adult. Apply online today @ www.MainStreetManagementWA.com.

(RLNE5295554)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 N K St have any available units?
315 N K St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 N K St have?
Some of 315 N K St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 N K St currently offering any rent specials?
315 N K St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 N K St pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 N K St is pet friendly.
Does 315 N K St offer parking?
Yes, 315 N K St offers parking.
Does 315 N K St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 N K St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 N K St have a pool?
No, 315 N K St does not have a pool.
Does 315 N K St have accessible units?
No, 315 N K St does not have accessible units.
Does 315 N K St have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 N K St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street
Tacoma, WA 98407
Heatherstone Apartments
1809 105th St. Ct. S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Villaggio
1328 Market St
Tacoma, WA 98402
Coventry Court IV
908 76th Street Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98404
The Orion Apartment Homes
29 St Helens Ave
Tacoma, WA 98402
Monterra
416 111th Street Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98445
Pine Street Townhomes
2911 S 45th St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Chelsea Heights
603 S J St
Tacoma, WA 98405

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus