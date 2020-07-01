All apartments in Tacoma
3054 44th Ave NE
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:16 AM

3054 44th Ave NE

3054 44th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3054 44th Avenue Northeast, Tacoma, WA 98422
Northeast Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
3054 44th Ave NE Available 04/06/20 Beautifully Updated NE Tacoma Home with Peekaboo Sound Views - ** This property is currently occupied, please do not disturb residents.**

You will love this open-concept home featuring an updated kitchen with sleek cabinets, solid surface counters, undermount sink, attractive tile backsplash, stainless appliances and large island that invites gatherings in the kitchen. The updated bath has a new modern tile tub/shower surround. There are multiple large windows and two sliders to let in tons of natural light, peekaboo views of the sound from the back of the home and a large wood deck in the backyard, that is perfect for summer barbecues. Fresh neutral colors paint throughout, easy-care tile floors in the central living areas, front load washer and dryer, partially fenced with newer wood fence , minutes from Alderwood Park , Marine View Drive, Browns Point and all the waterfront amenities.

Property will be available to view after April 5th.

James@HavenRent.com

#670

(RLNE3803764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3054 44th Ave NE have any available units?
3054 44th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 3054 44th Ave NE have?
Some of 3054 44th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3054 44th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
3054 44th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3054 44th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3054 44th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 3054 44th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 3054 44th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 3054 44th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3054 44th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3054 44th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 3054 44th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 3054 44th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 3054 44th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3054 44th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3054 44th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.

