Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

3054 44th Ave NE Available 04/06/20 Beautifully Updated NE Tacoma Home with Peekaboo Sound Views



You will love this open-concept home featuring an updated kitchen with sleek cabinets, solid surface counters, undermount sink, attractive tile backsplash, stainless appliances and large island that invites gatherings in the kitchen. The updated bath has a new modern tile tub/shower surround. There are multiple large windows and two sliders to let in tons of natural light, peekaboo views of the sound from the back of the home and a large wood deck in the backyard, that is perfect for summer barbecues. Fresh neutral colors paint throughout, easy-care tile floors in the central living areas, front load washer and dryer, partially fenced with newer wood fence , minutes from Alderwood Park , Marine View Drive, Browns Point and all the waterfront amenities.



Property will be available to view after April 5th.



James@HavenRent.com



