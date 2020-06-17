2719 S 15th St

Amenities
Charming 3 BD/1BATH Central Tacoma Home - Majority of the floors throughout this 3BD/1Bath multi-level home are beautiful hardwood. This charming 1942 home has lots of character including built-in drawers/cupboard, archways & built-in detail inset shelving. The home has large bedrooms, granite counters, separate laundry room with full size washer/dryer and extra storage space. This home includes a 1 car garage with additional off-street parking in the driveway. This pet friendly home has a large fully fenced backyard with large patio. Wired for cable and internet. Located close to shopping, 6th Ave, Hwy 16 and I-5. DISCLAIMER: All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW:
No Smoking (if you smoke please dont apply)
$45 N/R Application Fee per applicant 18+
Review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying
Application processing time is 1-3 business days
Renters/Limited Liability Insurance required
Deposit: $1800 ($350 N/R)
$35 monthly pet fee + $250 N/R deposit per pet
All pets & animals MUST be registered on https://keyrentertacoma.com/pets/
