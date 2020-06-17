All apartments in Tacoma
2719 S 15th St
Last updated October 6 2019 at 10:25 AM

2719 S 15th St

2719 South 15th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2719 South 15th Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Charming 3 BD/1BATH Central Tacoma Home - Majority of the floors throughout this 3BD/1Bath multi-level home are beautiful hardwood. This charming 1942 home has lots of character including built-in drawers/cupboard, archways & built-in detail inset shelving. The home has large bedrooms, granite counters, separate laundry room with full size washer/dryer and extra storage space. This home includes a 1 car garage with additional off-street parking in the driveway. This pet friendly home has a large fully fenced backyard with large patio. Wired for cable and internet. Located close to shopping, 6th Ave, Hwy 16 and I-5. DISCLAIMER: All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW:
No Smoking (if you smoke please dont apply)
$45 N/R Application Fee per applicant 18+
Review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying
Application processing time is 1-3 business days
Renters/Limited Liability Insurance required
Deposit: $1800 ($350 N/R)
$35 monthly pet fee + $250 N/R deposit per pet
All pets & animals MUST be registered on https://keyrentertacoma.com/pets/

(RLNE5158914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2719 S 15th St have any available units?
2719 S 15th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 2719 S 15th St have?
Some of 2719 S 15th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2719 S 15th St currently offering any rent specials?
2719 S 15th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2719 S 15th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2719 S 15th St is pet friendly.
Does 2719 S 15th St offer parking?
Yes, 2719 S 15th St offers parking.
Does 2719 S 15th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2719 S 15th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2719 S 15th St have a pool?
No, 2719 S 15th St does not have a pool.
Does 2719 S 15th St have accessible units?
No, 2719 S 15th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2719 S 15th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2719 S 15th St does not have units with dishwashers.
