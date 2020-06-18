2701 S 15th St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

??3 BED 1 BATH IN GREAT AREA.CLOSE TO SHOPPING, PETS WELCOME! ?? - Great home featuring master bedroom and bathroom on the main floor and two bedrooms upstairs. Kitchen includes refrigerator and dishwasher. New carpet in bedrooms and vinyl planking downstairs main living area. Attached large storage area with washer and dryer. Fenced yard with large dog house. Tenant is responsible all utilities and lawn care.



Pets: Maximum 2 pets. Some breed restrictions apply-Please call for details

Pet notes: $400 deposit per pet, $200 non refundable and $25 monthly pet rent(per pet)



Managed by Prosper Property Management LLC



Click here to apply at - https://prosperpropertymanagement.com/apply-to-rent/

To review our Rental Requirements prior to completing an application visit our website at - https://prosperpropertymanagement.com/rental-criteria/

Visit our website to see other available units - https://prosperpropertymanagement.com/find-a-home/



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately.

Application fee is $60 per adult or $73.00 for married couple.



Call or text Rodika today with questions (253) 948-6435



Equal Housing Opportunity



(RLNE4549152)