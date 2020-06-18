All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2701 S 15th St

2701 South 15th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2701 South 15th Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
??3 BED 1 BATH IN GREAT AREA.CLOSE TO SHOPPING, PETS WELCOME! ?? - Great home featuring master bedroom and bathroom on the main floor and two bedrooms upstairs. Kitchen includes refrigerator and dishwasher. New carpet in bedrooms and vinyl planking downstairs main living area. Attached large storage area with washer and dryer. Fenced yard with large dog house. Tenant is responsible all utilities and lawn care.

Pets: Maximum 2 pets. Some breed restrictions apply-Please call for details
Pet notes: $400 deposit per pet, $200 non refundable and $25 monthly pet rent(per pet)

Managed by Prosper Property Management LLC

Click here to apply at - https://prosperpropertymanagement.com/apply-to-rent/
To review our Rental Requirements prior to completing an application visit our website at - https://prosperpropertymanagement.com/rental-criteria/
Visit our website to see other available units - https://prosperpropertymanagement.com/find-a-home/

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately.
Application fee is $60 per adult or $73.00 for married couple.

Call or text Rodika today with questions (253) 948-6435

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE4549152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

