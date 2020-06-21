All apartments in Tacoma
2611 N 30th St

2611 North 30th Street · (253) 222-3387
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2611 North 30th Street, Tacoma, WA 98407
North End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2611 N 30th St · Avail. now

$3,295

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1488 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
CHARMING 1902 2-story with SWEEPING WATER VIEW! - CHARMING vintage home built in 1902 but carefully maintained thru the years and recently tastefully refreshed and remodeled to provide all the functional amenities that you want.
And the VIEW... it's unobstructed and it's stunning!
A HUGE deck looks out over Commencement Bay in the area where the fireworks are displayed every year.
Main floor:
- Office (could be a 4th bdrm with the addn. of an armoire) - Living room
- Dining area (door out to the deck) - Modern kitchen
- Full bathroom - HUGE 16' x 16' view deck
Upper floor:
- 3 bedrooms (above average size, but not huge) - Second bathroom (shower)
Basement:
- Full basement (carpeted floor) for storage or other use (walls and ceiling are not drywalled)
- Laundry room with W & D
Attached carport on the side. - Private yard below the view deck.
TERM = 2 year lease
RENT = $ 3,395 / month (1st year)... then $3,495 / month (2nd year).

DO YOU WANT TO GO AHEAD AND APPLY?
A. CLICK on “AVAILABLE” in the toolbar,
B. FIND THE HOME you are interested in and
C. CLICK on “APPLY NOW” on the far-right side where you can APPLY and PAY
the $50/adult application fee ONLINE with a credit card.
ATTENTION: Due to the challenges of COVID-19, we require that interested parties APPLY and their application get APPROVED… BEFORE we will physically show the property to them.
QUESTION : “Well what if I spend the $50 fee and apply, my application gets approved, I go look at the property and I DON”T LIKE IT… then what?”
Answer: If that happens we will REFUND the $50 fee you paid and you will be released from any obligation on the property.
Have questions? Call show contact info .
We are Red Roof Rentals, LLC. Open Mon – Fri, 10 AM - 5 PM…
and we thank you!

(RLNE2309849)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2611 N 30th St have any available units?
2611 N 30th St has a unit available for $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 2611 N 30th St have?
Some of 2611 N 30th St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2611 N 30th St currently offering any rent specials?
2611 N 30th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2611 N 30th St pet-friendly?
No, 2611 N 30th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 2611 N 30th St offer parking?
Yes, 2611 N 30th St does offer parking.
Does 2611 N 30th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2611 N 30th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2611 N 30th St have a pool?
No, 2611 N 30th St does not have a pool.
Does 2611 N 30th St have accessible units?
No, 2611 N 30th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2611 N 30th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2611 N 30th St does not have units with dishwashers.
