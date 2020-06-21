2611 N 30th St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony carport recently renovated carpet

CHARMING 1902 2-story with SWEEPING WATER VIEW! - CHARMING vintage home built in 1902 but carefully maintained thru the years and recently tastefully refreshed and remodeled to provide all the functional amenities that you want.

And the VIEW... it's unobstructed and it's stunning!

A HUGE deck looks out over Commencement Bay in the area where the fireworks are displayed every year.

Main floor:

- Office (could be a 4th bdrm with the addn. of an armoire) - Living room

- Dining area (door out to the deck) - Modern kitchen

- Full bathroom - HUGE 16' x 16' view deck

Upper floor:

- 3 bedrooms (above average size, but not huge) - Second bathroom (shower)

Basement:

- Full basement (carpeted floor) for storage or other use (walls and ceiling are not drywalled)

- Laundry room with W & D

Attached carport on the side. - Private yard below the view deck.

TERM = 2 year lease

RENT = $ 3,395 / month (1st year)... then $3,495 / month (2nd year).



