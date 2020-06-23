2529 S M St

Amenities

APPLICATION APPROVED - PERFECT HOME IF YOU COMMUTE ON THE I-5 CORRIDOR - Welcome home to this well kept house built in 1895! This home is move in ready with new carpets throughout the lower level and new paint throughout most of the house. Features on the main level include a large living room off of the entry, two bedrooms, a full bathroom with wainscoting paneling and an open kitchen with breakfast nook and built in USB charger. Upstairs includes two unconventional bedrooms and open loft style space. The back yard is partially fenced and this property comes with a driveway for convenient parking off of the street.



TERMS: Available now. Landscaping included. 12 month lease with a full month's rent of $1,495.00 and a deposit of $1,500.00. Owner will consider pets case by case with an additional refundable deposit of $500.00 per pet. No smoking. WPM South does not accept portable screening reports. Application fee is $40.00 per applicant and applications can be accessed at www.wpmsouth.com. Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Sarah Devine at 253-334-1444 to schedule a showing.



Sarah Devine, Property Manager

Windermere Property Management/WPM South VERDI Group

13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031

Office Phone: 253-638-9811

Direct Phone: 253-334-1444

sdevine@wpmsouth.com

www.wpmsouth.com



(RLNE4401756)