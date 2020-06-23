All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 2529 S M St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
2529 S M St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2529 S M St

2529 South M Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Central Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2529 South M Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
APPLICATION APPROVED - PERFECT HOME IF YOU COMMUTE ON THE I-5 CORRIDOR - Welcome home to this well kept house built in 1895! This home is move in ready with new carpets throughout the lower level and new paint throughout most of the house. Features on the main level include a large living room off of the entry, two bedrooms, a full bathroom with wainscoting paneling and an open kitchen with breakfast nook and built in USB charger. Upstairs includes two unconventional bedrooms and open loft style space. The back yard is partially fenced and this property comes with a driveway for convenient parking off of the street.

TERMS: Available now. Landscaping included. 12 month lease with a full month's rent of $1,495.00 and a deposit of $1,500.00. Owner will consider pets case by case with an additional refundable deposit of $500.00 per pet. No smoking. WPM South does not accept portable screening reports. Application fee is $40.00 per applicant and applications can be accessed at www.wpmsouth.com. Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Sarah Devine at 253-334-1444 to schedule a showing.

Sarah Devine, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Direct Phone: 253-334-1444
sdevine@wpmsouth.com
www.wpmsouth.com

(RLNE4401756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2529 S M St have any available units?
2529 S M St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 2529 S M St currently offering any rent specials?
2529 S M St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2529 S M St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2529 S M St is pet friendly.
Does 2529 S M St offer parking?
Yes, 2529 S M St does offer parking.
Does 2529 S M St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2529 S M St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2529 S M St have a pool?
No, 2529 S M St does not have a pool.
Does 2529 S M St have accessible units?
No, 2529 S M St does not have accessible units.
Does 2529 S M St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2529 S M St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2529 S M St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2529 S M St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W
Tacoma, WA 98466
Altitude 104
2201 104th St S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Landmark Court
818 S 11th St
Tacoma, WA 98405
Albers Mill Lofts
1821 Dock St
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Orion Apartment Homes
29 St Helens Ave
Tacoma, WA 98402
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave
Tacoma, WA 98405
The Pacifica
4275 S Pine St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Uptown 7
2910 North 7th Street
Tacoma, WA 98406

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus