2421 S I St

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage fireplace

Beautiful Downtown Townhome - Immaculate Condition! - Enjoy the carefree "condo lifestyle" in this affordable luxury Central Tacoma/ Downtown 3 level condo.

Upper Floor:

- 2 bedrooms, each with their own bathroom.

- laundry closet (washer & dryer included)



Main Floor:

- wood floored living & dining rooms

- cute little gas fireplace

- kitchen with granite tops and SS appliances

- 1/2 bath powder room



Lower level:

- Possible 3rd bedroom or OFFICE

- 2 car garage



The pictures tell the story here... THIS PLACE IS NICE (and the condition is immaculate too!)

VACANT and ready for you right now!



