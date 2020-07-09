2421 S I St

Amenities
Beautiful Downtown Townhome - Immaculate Condition! - Enjoy the carefree "condo lifestyle" in this affordable luxury Central Tacoma/ Downtown 3 level condo.
It has all that you want!...
Upper Floor:
- 2 bedrooms, each with their own bathroom.
- laundry closet (washer & dryer included)
Main Floor:
- wood floored living & dining rooms
- cute little gas fireplace
- kitchen with granite tops and SS appliances
- 1/2 bath powder room
Lower level:
- Possible 3rd bedroom or OFFICE
- 2 car garage
The pictures tell the story here... THIS PLACE IS NICE (and the condition is immaculate too!)
VACANT and ready for you right now!
(RLNE2298364)