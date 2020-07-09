All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

2421 S I St

2421 South I Street · No Longer Available
Location

2421 South I Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Downtown Townhome - Immaculate Condition! - Enjoy the carefree "condo lifestyle" in this affordable luxury Central Tacoma/ Downtown 3 level condo.
It has all that you want!...

Upper Floor:
- 2 bedrooms, each with their own bathroom.
- laundry closet (washer & dryer included)

Main Floor:
- wood floored living & dining rooms
- cute little gas fireplace
- kitchen with granite tops and SS appliances
- 1/2 bath powder room

Lower level:
- Possible 3rd bedroom or OFFICE
- 2 car garage

The pictures tell the story here... THIS PLACE IS NICE (and the condition is immaculate too!)
VACANT and ready for you right now!

Read our standard Rental Agreement on our website in the RENTERS section.

Have questions? Want to schedule a viewing? Call show contact info .

We are Red Roof Rentals, LLC. Open Mon Fri, 10 AM - 5 PM
and we thank you!

(RLNE2298364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2421 S I St have any available units?
2421 S I St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 2421 S I St have?
Some of 2421 S I St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2421 S I St currently offering any rent specials?
2421 S I St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2421 S I St pet-friendly?
No, 2421 S I St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 2421 S I St offer parking?
Yes, 2421 S I St offers parking.
Does 2421 S I St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2421 S I St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2421 S I St have a pool?
No, 2421 S I St does not have a pool.
Does 2421 S I St have accessible units?
No, 2421 S I St does not have accessible units.
Does 2421 S I St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2421 S I St does not have units with dishwashers.

