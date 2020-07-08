2370 Court G.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Rental Terms:

Rent: $2,500.00

Available: 6/5/2020

Application Fee: $42.00

Security Deposit: $2,500.00

Admin Fee: $250.00

Renters Insurance Required



Description:

Stylish Town-home corner unit, located in Tacomas downtown hub with views of Mt Rainier and the surrounding urban center. 3 bedrooms, 3-1/2 baths. Walk into the entry with tile floors bath and designer details. Upstairs you will find an open concept living room & kitchen with granite counters, espresso cabinets & custom back splash. Floor to ceiling windows take advantage of the breathtaking views! Upstairs you will find the Jr suite with its own bath. On the top floor, you will not be disappointed with an amazing view from the main master suite with private bath, washer & dryer & a roof top deck! Attached garage with 2nd washer & dryer.



Our pet policy allows for 1 pet, 25 Lbs max.



(RLNE3516965)