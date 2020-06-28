All apartments in Tacoma
Tacoma, WA
235 Broadway Apt 300
Last updated October 10 2019 at 10:45 AM

235 Broadway Apt 300

235 Broadway · No Longer Available
Tacoma
New Tacoma
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location

235 Broadway, Tacoma, WA 98402
New Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fully Furnished Condo with Amazing views of Commencement Bay! - Beautifully furnished condo in stadium district. Wake up to panoramic views of the Marina, mountains, and commencement bay from your very own private balcony. Community features include a roof top pool, terrace, secured parking garage much more. Secure building with secure parking and security cameras. This condo has easy access to freeways, light rail, and all that the Stadium District & Downtown Tacoma. Water, sewer, garbage included in the rent. Short term lease option may be available for a premium - 6 months minimum.

No pets please.

Richard@HavenRent.com

#540

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3459387)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Broadway Apt 300 have any available units?
235 Broadway Apt 300 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 235 Broadway Apt 300 have?
Some of 235 Broadway Apt 300's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 Broadway Apt 300 currently offering any rent specials?
235 Broadway Apt 300 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Broadway Apt 300 pet-friendly?
No, 235 Broadway Apt 300 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 235 Broadway Apt 300 offer parking?
Yes, 235 Broadway Apt 300 offers parking.
Does 235 Broadway Apt 300 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 235 Broadway Apt 300 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Broadway Apt 300 have a pool?
Yes, 235 Broadway Apt 300 has a pool.
Does 235 Broadway Apt 300 have accessible units?
No, 235 Broadway Apt 300 does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Broadway Apt 300 have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 Broadway Apt 300 does not have units with dishwashers.
