2154 S. L Street #A

Two Bedroom Duplex With Tons Of Natural Light! - This conveniently located 2BR/1BA duplex features a whopping five double-pane vinyl windows just in the living room alone! Natural light floods this warm space and makes it super cozy. The modern kitchen with fridge and electric range/oven, allows for additional space for a small table and chairs.The utility room with washer and dryer hookups is a nice extra. If washer and dryer are present in property, they are considered non owner supplied appliances. Tenants are welcome to use them,however, if they cease to function, they will not be replaced or repaired. They can however be removed. Both bedrooms are a good size; the bathroom features a beautiful subway tile shower enclosure, and there is plenty of storage throughout. Each room is cable ready, and the closets are double-shelved. The home is fully fenced and elevated from the street, allowing the mature-shrubbery to create a nice front yard. Energy efficient electric central heat, and double pane vinyl windows throughout create nice energy efficiency. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.



Pets up to 50 pounds negotiable with additional deposit; breed restrictions apply.

* Property is only being listed by Lighthouse Cove. Once tenants are placed in home, owners will be self managing.



