2154 S. L Street #A
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2154 S. L Street #A

2154 South L Street · No Longer Available
Location

2154 South L Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two Bedroom Duplex With Tons Of Natural Light! - This conveniently located 2BR/1BA duplex features a whopping five double-pane vinyl windows just in the living room alone! Natural light floods this warm space and makes it super cozy. The modern kitchen with fridge and electric range/oven, allows for additional space for a small table and chairs.The utility room with washer and dryer hookups is a nice extra. If washer and dryer are present in property, they are considered non owner supplied appliances. Tenants are welcome to use them,however, if they cease to function, they will not be replaced or repaired. They can however be removed. Both bedrooms are a good size; the bathroom features a beautiful subway tile shower enclosure, and there is plenty of storage throughout. Each room is cable ready, and the closets are double-shelved. The home is fully fenced and elevated from the street, allowing the mature-shrubbery to create a nice front yard. Energy efficient electric central heat, and double pane vinyl windows throughout create nice energy efficiency. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

Pets up to 50 pounds negotiable with additional deposit; breed restrictions apply.
* Property is only being listed by Lighthouse Cove. Once tenants are placed in home, owners will be self managing.

For a full listing of all available rentals, please check our our website at www.lighthouse-cove.com

(RLNE4720429)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Does 2154 S. L Street #A have any available units?
2154 S. L Street #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 2154 S. L Street #A have?
Some of 2154 S. L Street #A's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2154 S. L Street #A currently offering any rent specials?
2154 S. L Street #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2154 S. L Street #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2154 S. L Street #A is pet friendly.
Does 2154 S. L Street #A offer parking?
No, 2154 S. L Street #A does not offer parking.
Does 2154 S. L Street #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2154 S. L Street #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2154 S. L Street #A have a pool?
No, 2154 S. L Street #A does not have a pool.
Does 2154 S. L Street #A have accessible units?
No, 2154 S. L Street #A does not have accessible units.
Does 2154 S. L Street #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2154 S. L Street #A does not have units with dishwashers.
