2136 S G St

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1a12b0c06e ---- Gorgeous 2/bd 2.5/ba townhome in downtown Tacoma. Amazing location close to everything. Open kitchen, dining and living room, tied together with beautiful bamboo floors, over-looking Tacoma. Large windows throughout let in amazing natural light. Kitchen is highlighted with granite counters and S/S appliances. Large bedrooms punctuated by master suite, including some view, huge closet, and large bathroom. Extra space with bonus room and garage. Terms are 1st month's rent plus security deposit. 12-month lease, available NOW! Pets case by case basis with additional deposit. Additional $15 / mo admin fee on top of rent. We do business in accordance with Fair Housing Laws.



Terms are 1st month's rent plus security deposit. 12-month lease, available NOW! Pets case by case basis with additional deposit. Additional $15 / mo admin fee on top of rent. We do business in accordance with Fair Housing Laws. 12 Months Dryer Garage Scenic View