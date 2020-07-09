All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

2136 S G St

2136 South G Street · No Longer Available
Location

2136 South G Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1a12b0c06e ---- Gorgeous 2/bd 2.5/ba townhome in downtown Tacoma. Amazing location close to everything. Open kitchen, dining and living room, tied together with beautiful bamboo floors, over-looking Tacoma. Large windows throughout let in amazing natural light. Kitchen is highlighted with granite counters and S/S appliances. Large bedrooms punctuated by master suite, including some view, huge closet, and large bathroom. Extra space with bonus room and garage. Terms are 1st month's rent plus security deposit. 12-month lease, available NOW! Pets case by case basis with additional deposit. Additional $15 / mo admin fee on top of rent. We do business in accordance with Fair Housing Laws.

Terms are 1st month's rent plus security deposit. 12-month lease, available NOW! Pets case by case basis with additional deposit. Additional $15 / mo admin fee on top of rent. We do business in accordance with Fair Housing Laws. 12 Months Dryer Garage Scenic View

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2136 S G St have any available units?
2136 S G St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 2136 S G St have?
Some of 2136 S G St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2136 S G St currently offering any rent specials?
2136 S G St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2136 S G St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2136 S G St is pet friendly.
Does 2136 S G St offer parking?
Yes, 2136 S G St offers parking.
Does 2136 S G St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2136 S G St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2136 S G St have a pool?
No, 2136 S G St does not have a pool.
Does 2136 S G St have accessible units?
No, 2136 S G St does not have accessible units.
Does 2136 S G St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2136 S G St does not have units with dishwashers.

