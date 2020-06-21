All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 213 Norpoint Way NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
213 Norpoint Way NE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

213 Norpoint Way NE

213 Norpoint Way Northeast · (360) 464-1031 ext. 383
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Northeast Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

213 Norpoint Way Northeast, Tacoma, WA 98422
Northeast Tacoma

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 213 Norpoint Way NE · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1905 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand new tome home is calling your name! - Welcome home to these pristine new builds where you can be the first to call one of these beautiful duplexes home. As soon as you enter the home you are greeted with an abundance of natural light, solid surface flooring throughout the first floor complete with modern white trim, and an open space concept which allows you to customize the space to your individual needs. The large kitchen was designed with modern conveniences in mind and has granite counter tops,a stainless steel appliance package & a spacious pantry . Upstairs you will find three bedrooms and a master suite. The home also boasts two additional bathrooms, an energy saving water heater, a heat pump system which keeps you warm in the winter and cool in the summer, blinds in all windows, and front yard landscaping included. Don't miss out on the opportunity to claim one of these BRAND NEW duplexes as yours and call us for your private tour today.

Email Patrick: patrick.phillips@fulcrumre.com or call: 360.464.1031 ext: 383

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5834764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Norpoint Way NE have any available units?
213 Norpoint Way NE has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 213 Norpoint Way NE currently offering any rent specials?
213 Norpoint Way NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Norpoint Way NE pet-friendly?
No, 213 Norpoint Way NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 213 Norpoint Way NE offer parking?
Yes, 213 Norpoint Way NE does offer parking.
Does 213 Norpoint Way NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 Norpoint Way NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Norpoint Way NE have a pool?
No, 213 Norpoint Way NE does not have a pool.
Does 213 Norpoint Way NE have accessible units?
No, 213 Norpoint Way NE does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Norpoint Way NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 Norpoint Way NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 213 Norpoint Way NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 Norpoint Way NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 213 Norpoint Way NE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W
Tacoma, WA 98466
Aero
9314 S Ash St
Tacoma, WA 98444
Sienna Park
10710 17th Ave S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Altitude 104
2201 104th St S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Landmark Court
818 S 11th St
Tacoma, WA 98405
Villaggio
1328 Market St
Tacoma, WA 98402
Albers Mill Lofts
1821 Dock St
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Pacifica
4275 S Pine St
Tacoma, WA 98409

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity