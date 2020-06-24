All apartments in Tacoma
2110 South M St

2110 South M Street · No Longer Available
Location

2110 South M Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Craftsman Style Home with an Unfinished Basement! - Address: 2110 South M. Street, Tacoma, WA 98405

Quick Feature List:
Bedroom(s): 4
Bathroom(s): 1.5
Garage(s): Off Street Parking
Square Ft: Approx. 1,488
Heating: Gas - Forced Air
Cooling: No
Floor(s): Hardwood Laminate
Gated Community: No
Available: Now
Animals: No Pets
Rent: $1,895.00
Deposit: $1,850.00
Lease Term: 1 Year
Web Site: www.nrbproperties.net
Application Fee: $43.00 per applicant 18 or older
Office Hours: Monday - Friday 10am - 5pm
Office Phone: 253.537.6500

Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Craftsman Style Home with an Unfinished Basement!
Full Interior Renovation -
Spacious Kitchen
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Plenty of Cabinetry
- Pass-Thru Window
- Windows offering Natural Lighting
Dining Area
- Beautiful Hanging Light Fixture
- Large Windows offering Natural Lighting
- Hardwood Laminate Flooring
Living Room
- Pellet Stove
- Hardwood Laminate Flooring
- Ceiling Fan with Light Fixture
- Large Windows offering Natural Lighting
Unfinished Basement
- Lots of open space for storage
4 Bedrooms
- Large Master Bedroom with his and her closets
- Hardwood Laminate Flooring
1.5 Bathrooms
- All Bathrooms Nicely Updated
Utility Area
- Hook Up's
Off Street Parking
Back Yard
- Beautiful Green Space
- Covered Porch
Front Yard
- Beautifully Landscaped
- Great Curb Appeal
- Covered Porch

School Information:
To seek zoning information on nearby schools please visit www.greatschools.org and type in the property address. Zoning may change periodically throughout the year.

Additional Information:
- Tenants are responsible for all landscaping.
- Tenants are required to have renters insurance.
- All Fees are due prior to moving in - No split payments.

Does City of Tacoma Rental Housing Code (TMC 1.95) apply: Yes

Step 1: At the time of rental application, the landlord must provide the tenant with the following website along with written rental criteria. Tenants will be able to access information about code violations, findings on discrimination cases, and register to vote.

- Website: www.washingtonlawhelp.org/rentalhousingcode
- Rental Criteria: Located on NRB Property Management website https://nrbproperties.net/faq/

Step 2: When a rental agreement or lease is offered, the landlord must provide the tenant with a written copy of the summaries of rights and responsibilities prepared by the City.

Step 3: If during the tenancy, a landlord must serve a tenant with a notice under RCW 59.12.030 or TMC 1.95, the landlord is also required to serve the notice of resources prepared by the City. These notices are included in the Tenant Information Packet. However, you can also access them in the Landlord Resources section on the Rental Housing Code website.

We advise calling our office (at 253.537.6500) prior to submitting an application to confirm the property is still available. Although we try to provide accurate information, our properties do turn over quickly. It's not uncommon for a property to be claimed by a Pre-Approved Applicant, or to have someone apply immediately. Sometimes there are applications being submitted while you're asking your questions and we don't have any way of knowing that is occurring as the two links (Available Listings and the Application Site) are not connected to one another. We process applications on a first come, first serve basis. It is very common for us to receive multiple applications on the same day against any given property. Owners are consulted about the Applicants before final approval is granted.

If you have any questions regarding the home please reach out to us! We are happy to assist in any way possible. We are available directly at 253.537.6500 or we can answer any questions via email @ Angel[at]nrbproperties[dot]net
NRB Property Management, LLC
PO Box 624, Spanaway WA 98387
Office: 253.537.6500 Fax: 253.537.6505

All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4691183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

