2108 Yakima Ave

Amenities
2BD/2.5BATH Corner Townhouse Near Downtown - This 2BD/2.5BATH home has easy access to I-705, Hwy 509, Hwy 16, I-5 and is located near downtown, UW Tacoma, Brewery District, museums and lots of dining. JBLM is only 10 miles away. HOA fees and all utilities except electricity and gas are included. The corner townhouse includes wood floors, 2 walk-in closets in the master bedroom, soaker tub in master bathroom and full-size washer & dryer. The modern kitchen has Stainless-Steel appliances and a pantry. The incredible views are of the Cascade Mountain Range, Mt Rainier and the city. In addition, this pet friendly home for cats & dogs s Application Criteria prior to applying
Application processing time is 1-3 business days
Limited Liability Insurance required
Deposit: $1900 ($550 NR)
HOA (included in rent)
$35 monthly pet fee + $250 N/R deposit per pet
All pets & animals MUST be registered on https://keyrentertacoma.com/pets/
