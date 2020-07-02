2108 Yakima Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2BD/2.5BATH Corner Townhouse Near Downtown - This 2BD/2.5BATH home has easy access to I-705, Hwy 509, Hwy 16, I-5 and is located near downtown, UW Tacoma, Brewery District, museums and lots of dining. JBLM is only 10 miles away. HOA fees and all utilities except electricity and gas are included. The corner townhouse includes wood floors, 2 walk-in closets in the master bedroom, soaker tub in master bathroom and full-size washer & dryer. The modern kitchen has Stainless-Steel appliances and a pantry. The incredible views are of the Cascade Mountain Range, Mt Rainier and the city. In addition, this pet friendly home for cats & dogs s Application Criteria prior to applying

Application processing time is 1-3 business days

Limited Liability Insurance required

Deposit: $1900 ($550 NR)

HOA (included in rent)

$35 monthly pet fee + $250 N/R deposit per pet

All pets & animals MUST be registered on https://keyrentertacoma.com/pets/



