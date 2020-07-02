All apartments in Tacoma
Location

2108 South Yakima Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2BD/2.5BATH Corner Townhouse Near Downtown - This 2BD/2.5BATH home has easy access to I-705, Hwy 509, Hwy 16, I-5 and is located near downtown, UW Tacoma, Brewery District, museums and lots of dining. JBLM is only 10 miles away. HOA fees and all utilities except electricity and gas are included. The corner townhouse includes wood floors, 2 walk-in closets in the master bedroom, soaker tub in master bathroom and full-size washer & dryer. The modern kitchen has Stainless-Steel appliances and a pantry. The incredible views are of the Cascade Mountain Range, Mt Rainier and the city. In addition, this pet friendly home for cats & dogs s Application Criteria prior to applying
Application processing time is 1-3 business days
Limited Liability Insurance required
Deposit: $1900 ($550 NR)
HOA (included in rent)
$35 monthly pet fee + $250 N/R deposit per pet
All pets & animals MUST be registered on https://keyrentertacoma.com/pets/

(RLNE5445841)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2108 Yakima Ave have any available units?
2108 Yakima Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 2108 Yakima Ave have?
Some of 2108 Yakima Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2108 Yakima Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2108 Yakima Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2108 Yakima Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2108 Yakima Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2108 Yakima Ave offer parking?
No, 2108 Yakima Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2108 Yakima Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2108 Yakima Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2108 Yakima Ave have a pool?
No, 2108 Yakima Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2108 Yakima Ave have accessible units?
No, 2108 Yakima Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2108 Yakima Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2108 Yakima Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

