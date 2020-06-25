All apartments in Tacoma
2106 Martin Luther King Junior Way
2106 Martin Luther King Junior Way

2106 Martin Luther King Jr Way · No Longer Available
Location

2106 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.doublez.net.

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 bath in Tacoma! Nice Front Porch! Large Deck and Big Fenced Back Yard with Shed!! Very nice Updated Home with Decorative Pain and Fixtures throughout! Wide Wood Slat Blinds! Open Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances! Cute Pass thru from Kitchen to Breakfast Bar in Dining Room!! Big Pantry!

**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**

Utilities:
Sewer: TPU
Electric: TPU
Refuse: TPU
Water: TPU
Gas: PSE
Heat System: GFA

Pets: Negotiable
Subject to:
$250 Non Refundable Pet Fee
$250 Non Refundable Pet Pest Treatment Fee

$350 Non Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee
$150 Non Refundable Admin Fee

TOTAL MOVE IN $3900

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available 5/8/20
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
