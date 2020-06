Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

Remodeled home near Proctor, Ruston, University of Pudget Sound and Point Defiance. This home features hardwood floors, cherry finished cabinets, stainless appliances, solid granite countertops, full basement for shop/storage/hobbies, detached garage, triple pane penguin windows and a gorgeous master suite upstairs. The fully fenced back yard is a perfect spot for relaxing. You will definitely want to call this place home! (Dogs considered based on weight, age and breed. )