Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
2053 e sherman st
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:38 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2053 e sherman st
2053 East Sherman Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2053 East Sherman Street, Tacoma, WA 98404
Eastside
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
House for rent - Property Id: 57157
House for rent $2100 per month, 3 bed , 2 bath, 2 level
Close to school. Please call 2532093488, thanks!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/57157p
Property Id 57157
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5185755)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2053 e sherman st have any available units?
2053 e sherman st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tacoma, WA
.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tacoma Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2053 e sherman st have?
Some of 2053 e sherman st's amenities include dishwasher, microwave, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2053 e sherman st currently offering any rent specials?
2053 e sherman st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2053 e sherman st pet-friendly?
No, 2053 e sherman st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tacoma
.
Does 2053 e sherman st offer parking?
No, 2053 e sherman st does not offer parking.
Does 2053 e sherman st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2053 e sherman st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2053 e sherman st have a pool?
No, 2053 e sherman st does not have a pool.
Does 2053 e sherman st have accessible units?
No, 2053 e sherman st does not have accessible units.
Does 2053 e sherman st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2053 e sherman st has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
