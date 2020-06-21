All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

205 Norpoint Way NE

205 Norpoint Way Northeast · (360) 464-1031 ext. 383
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

205 Norpoint Way Northeast, Tacoma, WA 98422
Northeast Tacoma

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 205 Norpoint Way NE · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1905 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand new town home is calling your name! - Welcome home to these pristine new builds where you can be the first to call one of these beautiful duplexes home. As soon as you enter the home you are greeted with an abundance of natural light, solid surface flooring throughout the first floor complete with modern white trim, and an open space concept which allows you to customize the space to your individual needs. The large kitchen was designed with modern conveniences in mind and has granite counter tops,a stainless steel appliance package & a spacious pantry . Upstairs you will find three bedrooms and a master suite. The home also boasts two additional bathrooms, an energy saving water heater, a heat pump system which keeps you warm in the winter and cool in the summer, blinds in all windows, and front yard landscaping included. Don't miss out on the opportunity to claim one of these BRAND NEW duplexes as yours and call us for your private tour today.

Email Patrick: patrick.phillips@fulcrumre.com or call: 360.464.1031 ext: 383

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5834760)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Norpoint Way NE have any available units?
205 Norpoint Way NE has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 205 Norpoint Way NE currently offering any rent specials?
205 Norpoint Way NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Norpoint Way NE pet-friendly?
No, 205 Norpoint Way NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 205 Norpoint Way NE offer parking?
Yes, 205 Norpoint Way NE does offer parking.
Does 205 Norpoint Way NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Norpoint Way NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Norpoint Way NE have a pool?
No, 205 Norpoint Way NE does not have a pool.
Does 205 Norpoint Way NE have accessible units?
No, 205 Norpoint Way NE does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Norpoint Way NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 Norpoint Way NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Norpoint Way NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 Norpoint Way NE does not have units with air conditioning.
