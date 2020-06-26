All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:54 AM

1750 S Oakes St.

1750 South Oakes Street · No Longer Available
Location

1750 South Oakes Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 08/01/19 Beautiful 3 Bed, 1 Bath Duplex in Central Tacoma! - Property Id: 18803

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath duplex in Central Tacoma. Hardwood floors. Fireplace. Upper level, Unit A available. Convenient to shopping, freeways, and bus lines.

Tenant pays all utilities, no satellite dishes. Deposit payments okay.

Abridged Tenant Screening Criteria:
Income Verification 3 times rent
Application $45 fee per adult
TransUnion credit check
Background check
Applicant agrees to Tenant Screening Criteria by applying through TurboTenant
Complete Tenant Screening Criteria upon request
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/18803p
Property Id 18803

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5044158)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1750 S Oakes St. have any available units?
1750 S Oakes St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1750 S Oakes St. have?
Some of 1750 S Oakes St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1750 S Oakes St. currently offering any rent specials?
1750 S Oakes St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1750 S Oakes St. pet-friendly?
No, 1750 S Oakes St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 1750 S Oakes St. offer parking?
No, 1750 S Oakes St. does not offer parking.
Does 1750 S Oakes St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1750 S Oakes St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1750 S Oakes St. have a pool?
No, 1750 S Oakes St. does not have a pool.
Does 1750 S Oakes St. have accessible units?
No, 1750 S Oakes St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1750 S Oakes St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1750 S Oakes St. has units with dishwashers.
