1750 S Oakes St.

hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator

Available 08/01/19 Beautiful 3 Bed, 1 Bath Duplex in Central Tacoma! - Property Id: 18803



Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath duplex in Central Tacoma. Hardwood floors. Fireplace. Upper level, Unit A available. Convenient to shopping, freeways, and bus lines.



Tenant pays all utilities, no satellite dishes. Deposit payments okay.



Abridged Tenant Screening Criteria:

Income Verification 3 times rent

Application $45 fee per adult

TransUnion credit check

Background check

Applicant agrees to Tenant Screening Criteria by applying through TurboTenant

Complete Tenant Screening Criteria upon request

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/18803p

No Pets Allowed



