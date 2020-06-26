1750 S Oakes St.

Amenities
Available 08/01/19 Beautiful 3 Bed, 1 Bath Duplex in Central Tacoma! - Property Id: 18803
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath duplex in Central Tacoma. Hardwood floors. Fireplace. Upper level, Unit A available. Convenient to shopping, freeways, and bus lines.
Tenant pays all utilities, no satellite dishes. Deposit payments okay.
Abridged Tenant Screening Criteria:
Income Verification 3 times rent
Application $45 fee per adult
TransUnion credit check
Background check
Applicant agrees to Tenant Screening Criteria by applying through TurboTenant
Complete Tenant Screening Criteria upon request
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/18803p
Property Id 18803
No Pets Allowed
