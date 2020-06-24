1716 S. Sprague Ave

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher gym internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters Property Amenities gym internet access

My Home is Nice and Cozy. Its 5 minutes away from Downtown Tacoma and The University of Washington Tacoma. Its 5



minutes away from the WaterFront and its walking distance from 3 major Hospitals in Tacoma (Tacoma General, St. Josephs,



and Allenmore). Its Easy to find right off the interstate. It has dishwasher, granite counter tops, oak cabinets and tile flooring.



For your entertainment theres WiFi, Direct TV and Netflix. Theres also a Treadmill, and Exercise ball if you feel the urge to



workout. My place has all the necessities you will need to ensure you will have a comfortable stay in the Tacoma Area!