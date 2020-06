Amenities

Beautifully remodeled craftsman style home! 3Bd 1.75 Bath. New ductless heat system - with Air Conditioning!!! Wood flooring throughout home. Kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and lots of light. Washer/Dryer Hookups in laundry room. 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on main floor - 1 bedroom and 3/4 bath upstairs. Fireplace and built in shelves in living room. 1472 Sq ft. Covered front porch and deck in fenced back yard. No Smoking. Pets Neg