Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony bathtub extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse concierge dog park gym parking playground pool internet access media room accessible accepts section 8 coffee bar e-payments guest parking lobby online portal package receiving sauna smoke-free community

Tacoma’s Best Kept Secret



Sunrise Ridge Apartments are nestled in the South Tacoma neighborhood, tucked away on a quiet street, with easy access to I-5 & Hwy 16.



Cheney Stadium, Point Defiance Zoo and Historic Downtown Tacoma are just minutes away along with tons of shopping and restaurant options like Cerello’s Pizza & Wine, Target, and Fred Meyer. Plus, beautiful Gig Harbor is just across the Tacoma Narrows Bridge. When you make your home at Sunrise Ridge Apartments, you will enjoy the best of Tacoma!