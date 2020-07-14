All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like Sunrise Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
Sunrise Ridge
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 AM

Sunrise Ridge

3852 S 29th St · (253) 300-2660
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
South Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3852 S 29th St, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sunrise Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
internet access
media room
accessible
accepts section 8
coffee bar
e-payments
guest parking
lobby
online portal
package receiving
sauna
smoke-free community
Tacoma’s Best Kept Secret

Sunrise Ridge Apartments are nestled in the South Tacoma neighborhood, tucked away on a quiet street, with easy access to I-5 & Hwy 16.

Cheney Stadium, Point Defiance Zoo and Historic Downtown Tacoma are just minutes away along with tons of shopping and restaurant options like Cerello’s Pizza & Wine, Target, and Fred Meyer. Plus, beautiful Gig Harbor is just across the Tacoma Narrows Bridge. When you make your home at Sunrise Ridge Apartments, you will enjoy the best of Tacoma!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sunrise Ridge have any available units?
Sunrise Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does Sunrise Ridge have?
Some of Sunrise Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sunrise Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Sunrise Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sunrise Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Sunrise Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Sunrise Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Sunrise Ridge offers parking.
Does Sunrise Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sunrise Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sunrise Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Sunrise Ridge has a pool.
Does Sunrise Ridge have accessible units?
Yes, Sunrise Ridge has accessible units.
Does Sunrise Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sunrise Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Sunrise Ridge?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakeside Landing
1414 S Mildred St
Tacoma, WA 98465
Altitude 104
2201 104th St S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Heatherstone Apartments
1809 105th St. Ct. S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Landmark Court
818 S 11th St
Tacoma, WA 98405
Westmall Terrace
4720 South Pine Street
Tacoma, WA 98409
The Pacifica
4275 S Pine St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Nantucket Gate
11302 10th Avenue Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98445
Midtown 15
1801 South 15th Street
Tacoma, WA 98405

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity