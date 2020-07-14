Amenities
Tacoma’s Best Kept Secret
Sunrise Ridge Apartments are nestled in the South Tacoma neighborhood, tucked away on a quiet street, with easy access to I-5 & Hwy 16.
Cheney Stadium, Point Defiance Zoo and Historic Downtown Tacoma are just minutes away along with tons of shopping and restaurant options like Cerello’s Pizza & Wine, Target, and Fred Meyer. Plus, beautiful Gig Harbor is just across the Tacoma Narrows Bridge. When you make your home at Sunrise Ridge Apartments, you will enjoy the best of Tacoma!