1419 N.steele St Unit: 5.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1419 N.steele St Unit: 5

1419 North Steele Street · No Longer Available
Location

1419 North Steele Street, Tacoma, WA 98406
North End

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
One bedroom open and airy apartment has a living room, bedroom with walk-in closet,fully outfitted kitchen, full bath with clawfoot tub. Quiet secure building.
This unit is on the third floor with peaceful deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1419 N.steele St Unit: 5 have any available units?
1419 N.steele St Unit: 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 1419 N.steele St Unit: 5 currently offering any rent specials?
1419 N.steele St Unit: 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1419 N.steele St Unit: 5 pet-friendly?
No, 1419 N.steele St Unit: 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 1419 N.steele St Unit: 5 offer parking?
Yes, 1419 N.steele St Unit: 5 offers parking.
Does 1419 N.steele St Unit: 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1419 N.steele St Unit: 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1419 N.steele St Unit: 5 have a pool?
No, 1419 N.steele St Unit: 5 does not have a pool.
Does 1419 N.steele St Unit: 5 have accessible units?
No, 1419 N.steele St Unit: 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1419 N.steele St Unit: 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1419 N.steele St Unit: 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1419 N.steele St Unit: 5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1419 N.steele St Unit: 5 does not have units with air conditioning.

