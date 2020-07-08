1419 N.steele St Unit: 5.

1419 North Steele Street, Tacoma, WA 98406 North End
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
One bedroom open and airy apartment has a living room, bedroom with walk-in closet,fully outfitted kitchen, full bath with clawfoot tub. Quiet secure building. This unit is on the third floor with peaceful deck.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)