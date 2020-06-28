All apartments in Tacoma
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
1415 N 11th Street #6
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:14 AM

1415 N 11th Street #6

1415 North 11th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1415 North 11th Street, Tacoma, WA 98403
North End

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
1BDRM/1 BATH Top Floor Condo in Historic North Slope District! - This quaint top floor one bedroom, one bath condo is located in the historic North Slope District of Tacoma at 1415 N 11th St Unit #6 . Zip is 98403. This 517 square ft home features new paint throughout, new blinds, laminate flooring in the kitchen and living room, and a secured downstairs laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Close to bus line and within walking distance to Old Town shops and restaurants! W/S/G paid by owner! No pets please! Rent is $1195/month. First month's rent + $1195 security deposit required. $40 application fee/adult.To schedule a viewing contact Agilon Properties LLC at Toll Free: 1-866-424-4566. Visit our website at: http://www.agilonproperties.com for more information or to apply! This home is now available!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5112242)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 N 11th Street #6 have any available units?
1415 N 11th Street #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 1415 N 11th Street #6 currently offering any rent specials?
1415 N 11th Street #6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 N 11th Street #6 pet-friendly?
No, 1415 N 11th Street #6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 1415 N 11th Street #6 offer parking?
No, 1415 N 11th Street #6 does not offer parking.
Does 1415 N 11th Street #6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1415 N 11th Street #6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 N 11th Street #6 have a pool?
No, 1415 N 11th Street #6 does not have a pool.
Does 1415 N 11th Street #6 have accessible units?
No, 1415 N 11th Street #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 N 11th Street #6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1415 N 11th Street #6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1415 N 11th Street #6 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1415 N 11th Street #6 does not have units with air conditioning.
