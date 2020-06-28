1415 N 11th Street #6

Amenities

1BDRM/1 BATH Top Floor Condo in Historic North Slope District! - This quaint top floor one bedroom, one bath condo is located in the historic North Slope District of Tacoma at 1415 N 11th St Unit #6 . Zip is 98403. This 517 square ft home features new paint throughout, new blinds, laminate flooring in the kitchen and living room, and a secured downstairs laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Close to bus line and within walking distance to Old Town shops and restaurants! W/S/G paid by owner! No pets please! Rent is $1195/month. First month's rent + $1195 security deposit required. $40 application fee/adult.To schedule a viewing contact Agilon Properties LLC at Toll Free: 1-866-424-4566. Visit our website at: http://www.agilonproperties.com for more information or to apply! This home is now available!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5112242)