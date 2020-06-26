1301 N Madison St

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly bbq/grill

Quiet North End Neighborhood - Light remodel on the bathroom is underway, as well as in the kitchen. Fully fenced in backyard. Lots of light. New windows throughout the house. Two bedrooms. Master fits a Queen sized bed with side tables. Covered back porch and back patio for barbecue! Pride of ownership evident in the neighborhood. This is one of those great North End neighborhoods. Please drive by and take a look. No Cats allowed, Owners are allergic. Dogs limited by breed, age and weight. One dog limit. Pet fee.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4873897)