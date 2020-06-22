Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

120 East 91st St Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom! Stainless Steel Appliances! - Welcome to this great 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home! With 1,885 sqft of open living space, fenced yard, stainless steel appliances and washer & dryer included! Located minutes from freeway for easy commuting and travel, short distance to downtown Tacoma and the beautiful waterfront! Call or email our leasing team to schedule a showing today!



Step inside to the fantastic kitchen which features warm wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar! The great room comes complete with dining and living area with slider for access to the outside. The fenced backyard has a shed for added storage and deck for BBQ's and gatherings. A convenient laundry room is all ready to go with washer & dryer included. A half bath rounds out this level.



Upstairs are two adorable bedrooms and hall bath. The master bedroom boasts a walk-in closet and en suite bathroom with double sinks.



The garage is insulated and carpeted for an added bonus area!



Pets negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.



