Tacoma, WA
120 East 91st St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

120 East 91st St

120 East 91st Street · (253) 426-1730
Location

120 East 91st Street, Tacoma, WA 98445
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 120 East 91st St · Avail. Jul 15

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1885 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
120 East 91st St Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom! Stainless Steel Appliances! - Welcome to this great 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home! With 1,885 sqft of open living space, fenced yard, stainless steel appliances and washer & dryer included! Located minutes from freeway for easy commuting and travel, short distance to downtown Tacoma and the beautiful waterfront! Call or email our leasing team to schedule a showing today!

Step inside to the fantastic kitchen which features warm wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar! The great room comes complete with dining and living area with slider for access to the outside. The fenced backyard has a shed for added storage and deck for BBQ's and gatherings. A convenient laundry room is all ready to go with washer & dryer included. A half bath rounds out this level.

Upstairs are two adorable bedrooms and hall bath. The master bedroom boasts a walk-in closet and en suite bathroom with double sinks.

The garage is insulated and carpeted for an added bonus area!

Pets negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.

(RLNE4147251)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 East 91st St have any available units?
120 East 91st St has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 East 91st St have?
Some of 120 East 91st St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 East 91st St currently offering any rent specials?
120 East 91st St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 East 91st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 East 91st St is pet friendly.
Does 120 East 91st St offer parking?
Yes, 120 East 91st St does offer parking.
Does 120 East 91st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 East 91st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 East 91st St have a pool?
No, 120 East 91st St does not have a pool.
Does 120 East 91st St have accessible units?
No, 120 East 91st St does not have accessible units.
Does 120 East 91st St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 East 91st St has units with dishwashers.
