Tacoma, WA
1133 N Skyline Dr
1133 N Skyline Dr

1133 Skyline Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1133 Skyline Drive, Tacoma, WA 98406
West End

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
APPROVED APPLICATION! - This great 2bed and 2bath home comes with a dining room, family room and living room. Kitchen has all appliances including garbage disposal, dishwasher and microwave. Extra storage/shed space outside with fenced back yard and deck for entertaining and relaxing. Hardwood floors are being freshly re-finished and several updates have been done. Fresh paint makes this place just pop. Great Location, Great home don't miss it!

Pets are allowed with a non refundable pet fee @ $350.00 per animal and a pet rent charge monthly @ 25.00 for a small pet and 50.00 for a midsize pet.

(RLNE5329600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1133 N Skyline Dr have any available units?
1133 N Skyline Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1133 N Skyline Dr have?
Some of 1133 N Skyline Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1133 N Skyline Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1133 N Skyline Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1133 N Skyline Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1133 N Skyline Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1133 N Skyline Dr offer parking?
No, 1133 N Skyline Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1133 N Skyline Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1133 N Skyline Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1133 N Skyline Dr have a pool?
No, 1133 N Skyline Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1133 N Skyline Dr have accessible units?
No, 1133 N Skyline Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1133 N Skyline Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1133 N Skyline Dr has units with dishwashers.

