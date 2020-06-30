1133 N Skyline Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

APPROVED APPLICATION! - This great 2bed and 2bath home comes with a dining room, family room and living room. Kitchen has all appliances including garbage disposal, dishwasher and microwave. Extra storage/shed space outside with fenced back yard and deck for entertaining and relaxing. Hardwood floors are being freshly re-finished and several updates have been done. Fresh paint makes this place just pop. Great Location, Great home don't miss it!



Pets are allowed with a non refundable pet fee @ $350.00 per animal and a pet rent charge monthly @ 25.00 for a small pet and 50.00 for a midsize pet.



(RLNE5329600)