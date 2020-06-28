1111 S Villard Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9f73754036 ---- Offered By: Spinnaker Property Management 253.259.2599 Rental Terms: * Rent: $1,500.00 * Available: Now * Security Deposit: $1,500.00 * Admin Fee: $250.00 * Water/Sewer/Garbage Included * Application Fee: $42.00 Renters Insurance Required Description: WOW! This stunning Hampton Village condo is highlighted by the fact that it is a main level unit - NO STAIRS! Gorgeous 2 bedroom (Master offers huge walk-in closet) and additional spacious second bedroom. IT KEEPS GETTING BETTER - Gourmet kitchen features slab granite counter tops, plenty of cabinets, breakfast bar & HUGE BONUS - ALL stainless Steel appliances. This is an open concept with dining area. BUT WAIT - still more - there is a BBQ deck right beyond the sliding door. The living room is large and PROUD of having a cozy-making wood fireplace. Washer and Dryer included. Our pet policy allows for 1 dog, 25 Lbs. Max. You don\'t want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today. To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com Disabled Access End Unit Garbage Included High Speed Internet Available Landscaping Included Master Suite On Main Floor Oven/Range Stainless Appliances Washer/Dryer Water/Sewer/Garbage Included