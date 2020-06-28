All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 1111 S Villard Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
1111 S Villard Street
Last updated August 20 2019 at 4:50 PM

1111 S Villard Street

1111 South Villard Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Central Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1111 South Villard Street, Tacoma, WA 98465
Central Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9f73754036 ---- Offered By: Spinnaker Property Management 253.259.2599 Rental Terms: * Rent: $1,500.00 * Available: Now * Security Deposit: $1,500.00 * Admin Fee: $250.00 * Water/Sewer/Garbage Included * Application Fee: $42.00 Renters Insurance Required Description: WOW! This stunning Hampton Village condo is highlighted by the fact that it is a main level unit - NO STAIRS! Gorgeous 2 bedroom (Master offers huge walk-in closet) and additional spacious second bedroom. IT KEEPS GETTING BETTER - Gourmet kitchen features slab granite counter tops, plenty of cabinets, breakfast bar & HUGE BONUS - ALL stainless Steel appliances. This is an open concept with dining area. BUT WAIT - still more - there is a BBQ deck right beyond the sliding door. The living room is large and PROUD of having a cozy-making wood fireplace. Washer and Dryer included. Our pet policy allows for 1 dog, 25 Lbs. Max. You don\'t want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today. To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com Disabled Access End Unit Garbage Included High Speed Internet Available Landscaping Included Master Suite On Main Floor Oven/Range Stainless Appliances Washer/Dryer Water/Sewer/Garbage Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 S Villard Street have any available units?
1111 S Villard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1111 S Villard Street have?
Some of 1111 S Villard Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 S Villard Street currently offering any rent specials?
1111 S Villard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 S Villard Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1111 S Villard Street is pet friendly.
Does 1111 S Villard Street offer parking?
No, 1111 S Villard Street does not offer parking.
Does 1111 S Villard Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1111 S Villard Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 S Villard Street have a pool?
No, 1111 S Villard Street does not have a pool.
Does 1111 S Villard Street have accessible units?
Yes, 1111 S Villard Street has accessible units.
Does 1111 S Villard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1111 S Villard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeside Landing
1414 S Mildred St
Tacoma, WA 98465
Landmark Court
818 S 11th St
Tacoma, WA 98405
The Lodge at Madrona
3202 South Mason Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98409
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E
Tacoma, WA 98446
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE
Tacoma, WA 98422
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave
Tacoma, WA 98405
Valley Vista
6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd
Tacoma, WA 98409
Uptown 7
2910 North 7th Street
Tacoma, WA 98406

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus