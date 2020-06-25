All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:43 AM

1015 N. Ainsworth Ave

1015 North Ainsworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1015 North Ainsworth Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98403
North End

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute Daylight Rambler - Great North End location! - 3 bedrooms 1.75 baths in Tacoma's North Slope Neighborhood. Enjoy updated kitchen and laminate & tile flooring through out. Spacious bathroom and 3 bedrooms on main floor. Down stairs features large utility room and 3/4 bath - lots of options with family room and additional bonus room downstairs as well. Home is light & bright, Double pane windows, Back door leads to good size deck and fenced back yard. Single car attached garage. Professional Landscaping Included.

Rental criteria: 3X's monthly rent income, 600 credit score all applicants, 2 years good rental history

Todd@havenrent.com

#428

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3203694)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 N. Ainsworth Ave have any available units?
1015 N. Ainsworth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 1015 N. Ainsworth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1015 N. Ainsworth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 N. Ainsworth Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1015 N. Ainsworth Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 1015 N. Ainsworth Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1015 N. Ainsworth Ave offers parking.
Does 1015 N. Ainsworth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1015 N. Ainsworth Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 N. Ainsworth Ave have a pool?
No, 1015 N. Ainsworth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1015 N. Ainsworth Ave have accessible units?
No, 1015 N. Ainsworth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 N. Ainsworth Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1015 N. Ainsworth Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1015 N. Ainsworth Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1015 N. Ainsworth Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
