1015 N. Ainsworth Ave

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Cute Daylight Rambler - Great North End location! - 3 bedrooms 1.75 baths in Tacoma's North Slope Neighborhood. Enjoy updated kitchen and laminate & tile flooring through out. Spacious bathroom and 3 bedrooms on main floor. Down stairs features large utility room and 3/4 bath - lots of options with family room and additional bonus room downstairs as well. Home is light & bright, Double pane windows, Back door leads to good size deck and fenced back yard. Single car attached garage. Professional Landscaping Included.



Rental criteria: 3X's monthly rent income, 600 credit score all applicants, 2 years good rental history



Todd@havenrent.com



#428



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3203694)