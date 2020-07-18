All apartments in Spokane Valley
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

18920 E. Riverwalk Ln.

18920 East Riverwalk Lane · (509) 473-0872 ext. 108
Location

18920 East Riverwalk Lane, Spokane Valley, WA 99016
Greenacres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 18920 E. Riverwalk Ln. · Avail. Aug 21

$1,595

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1512 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
18920 E. Riverwalk Ln. Available 08/21/20 3 BED, 3 BATH WITH 2 CAR GARAGE!! SPOKANE VALLEY!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 3 bedroom, 3 bath, two-story home in the desirable Riverwalk development. Nestled in between Liberty Lake and Greenacres, this house gives you a small-town neighborhood feel with city amenities just minutes away. With easy freeway access via Barker Rd, this hidden gem is great for a variety of lifestyles! Along with its patio, vaulted ceilings and classic style, and the landscaped yard with provided yard care, it is sure to please anyone!

Amenities: ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE, DISHWASHER, DISPOSAL, WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED, GAS HOT WATER, LANDSCAPED, LAWN CARE PROVIDED, FENCED YARD, PATIO, NO BASEMENT, MICROWAVE, GAS FORCED AIR HEAT, CENTRAL A/C, NO PETS

HURRY! Schedule a showing and/or get on the waiting list today! Click on the “SCHEDULE VIEWING” button on our website.

***DO NOT DISTURB: Solicitation is not allowed at the leasehold premises. Please respect the rights of others and direct all questions to management.***

Madison Real Estate is an Equal Housing Opportunity provider.

BEFORE YOU APPLY - Please consider the following before submitting and paying for a rental application: Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must submit an application. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) verify personal income is sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. Please be aware that Madison Real Estate and Property Management, Inc. does not accept comprehensive reusable (“portable”) tenant screening reports.

THE FOLLOWING MAY RESULT IN DENIAL OF YOUR APPLICATION AND/OR OTHER ADVERSE ACTION: credit score below 500, recent bankruptcy, unlawful detainer action (eviction) on your record, poor rental history. Owner and management will screen for criminal convictions for crimes against person or property. There is no automatic exclusion of rental applicants based on criminal history. The following crimes listed, as well as substantially similar crimes, may result in denial of application: Murder; manslaughter; assault; robbery; rape; child molestation; rape of a child; kidnapping; theft; burglary; malicious mischief; arson; reckless burning; delivery of a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance; manufacturing of a controlled substance. In matters relating to criminal conviction history, circumstances that may be considered include: length of time since conviction, age of individual at time of conduct; evidence of good tenant history before or after conviction or conduct; evidence of rehabilitation efforts; nature of severity of offense(s); and/or number of similar past offenses or lack thereof. Subject to application of state and federal law.

By submitting an application for any unit managed by Madison Real Estate and Property Management, Inc., you agree and verify that you have read and understand our Rental Criteria.

All application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE. Prior to applying we encourage you to thoroughly read and understand the Rent Criteria linked above by clicking on "Submit an Application" link below the “Schedule Viewing” button. In addition, we encourage you to view the property you are interested in renting prior to submitting an application fee.

CREDHUB specializes as a third party processor in reporting information to the major credit bureaus, TransUnion and Equifax on behalf of its customers who have contracted with CREDHUB to provide such services. Each financially responsible tenant will be subject to a monthly fee of $5.95 for this service.

All properties are non-smoking.

Initial Rental Agreement Term is One Year or less. All Agreements end April through August. Renewals may be offered at the end of the initial Rental Agreement term, but are not guaranteed.

Please see more info on this home and all of our rental properties at:

http://www.MadisonSpokane.com

All information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Prices and availability are subject to change without notice. Please verify all information at http://www.MadisonSpokane.com or by calling our office.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4259001)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18920 E. Riverwalk Ln. have any available units?
18920 E. Riverwalk Ln. has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18920 E. Riverwalk Ln. have?
Some of 18920 E. Riverwalk Ln.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18920 E. Riverwalk Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
18920 E. Riverwalk Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18920 E. Riverwalk Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 18920 E. Riverwalk Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spokane Valley.
Does 18920 E. Riverwalk Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 18920 E. Riverwalk Ln. offers parking.
Does 18920 E. Riverwalk Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18920 E. Riverwalk Ln. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18920 E. Riverwalk Ln. have a pool?
No, 18920 E. Riverwalk Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 18920 E. Riverwalk Ln. have accessible units?
No, 18920 E. Riverwalk Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 18920 E. Riverwalk Ln. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18920 E. Riverwalk Ln. has units with dishwashers.
Does 18920 E. Riverwalk Ln. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18920 E. Riverwalk Ln. has units with air conditioning.
