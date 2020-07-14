All apartments in Spokane Valley
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 PM

Aspen

Open Now until 5pm
15821 E 4th Ave · (509) 581-4185
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15821 E 4th Ave, Spokane Valley, WA 99037
Greenacres

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit E317 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1190 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Aspen.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
basketball court
bbq/grill
carport
pool table
Just off I-90 in appealing Spokane Valley, Aspen Apartments with their one, two and three bedroom apartment floorplans are exactly what you have been searching for! Close to Spokane Valley Mall and CenterPlace Regional Event Center, Aspen Apartments has all the convenience of living in the city, with all the comfort and quiet of a tranquil residential neighborhood. Local parks, bus lines, and schools are all integral to life in this friendly community, and you are sure to feel right at home at Aspen Apartments!

Community is the operative word at Aspen Apartments, and our resident clubhouse is designed to bring residents and their families and friends together. Cater your own party in the demonstration kitchen, or pop in for a rousing game of pool. Complimentary WiFi is a bonus, and the variety of equipment in the resident fitness center calls you to pursue your wellness goals. Get outside and grab a lounge chair around the glistening pool and spa area, and soak up some vitamin D and m

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, pest control $2 per month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $300 for 1 pet, $500 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $20 for 1 pet/per month , $35 for 2 pets per month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Carports $20 per month, detached garage $75-85 per month, open lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit $55 per month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Aspen have any available units?
Aspen has a unit available for $1,240 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Aspen have?
Some of Aspen's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aspen currently offering any rent specials?
Aspen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Aspen pet-friendly?
Yes, Aspen is pet friendly.
Does Aspen offer parking?
Yes, Aspen offers parking.
Does Aspen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Aspen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Aspen have a pool?
Yes, Aspen has a pool.
Does Aspen have accessible units?
No, Aspen does not have accessible units.
Does Aspen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Aspen has units with dishwashers.
Does Aspen have units with air conditioning?
No, Aspen does not have units with air conditioning.
