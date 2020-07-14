Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage hot tub internet access basketball court bbq/grill carport pool table

Just off I-90 in appealing Spokane Valley, Aspen Apartments with their one, two and three bedroom apartment floorplans are exactly what you have been searching for! Close to Spokane Valley Mall and CenterPlace Regional Event Center, Aspen Apartments has all the convenience of living in the city, with all the comfort and quiet of a tranquil residential neighborhood. Local parks, bus lines, and schools are all integral to life in this friendly community, and you are sure to feel right at home at Aspen Apartments!



Community is the operative word at Aspen Apartments, and our resident clubhouse is designed to bring residents and their families and friends together. Cater your own party in the demonstration kitchen, or pop in for a rousing game of pool. Complimentary WiFi is a bonus, and the variety of equipment in the resident fitness center calls you to pursue your wellness goals. Get outside and grab a lounge chair around the glistening pool and spa area, and soak up some vitamin D and m