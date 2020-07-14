All apartments in Spokane Valley
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Willowbrook

12202 E Maxwell Ave · (831) 274-7207
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12202 E Maxwell Ave, Spokane Valley, WA 99206
Opportunity

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Willowbrook.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
courtyard
guest parking
online portal
package receiving

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $450 minimum
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions, 35 lbs weight limit
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $25
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.
Storage Details: Garage $80

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Willowbrook have any available units?
Willowbrook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spokane Valley, WA.
What amenities does Willowbrook have?
Some of Willowbrook's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Willowbrook currently offering any rent specials?
Willowbrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Willowbrook pet-friendly?
Yes, Willowbrook is pet friendly.
Does Willowbrook offer parking?
Yes, Willowbrook offers parking.
Does Willowbrook have units with washers and dryers?
No, Willowbrook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Willowbrook have a pool?
Yes, Willowbrook has a pool.
Does Willowbrook have accessible units?
Yes, Willowbrook has accessible units.
Does Willowbrook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Willowbrook has units with dishwashers.
Does Willowbrook have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Willowbrook has units with air conditioning.
