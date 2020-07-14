All apartments in Spokane Valley
Brookline Townhomes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:31 AM

Brookline Townhomes

1317 N Arcade St · (763) 324-9939
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1317 N Arcade St, Spokane Valley, WA 99016
Greenacres

Price and availability

VERIFIED 24 MIN AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit DRP10702 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Unit BVP-1306 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Unit CP-00222 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1401 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brookline Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
e-payments
garage
24hr maintenance
internet access
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Brookline Townhomes is a portfolio of duplexes and townhomes with locations from Spokane Valley to North Spokane, near schools, shopping and all of the neighborhood amenities you're looking for. These well-appointed homes feature attached garages, central heating and air conditioning, full appliance packages, yards, automatic sprinkler systems and residential neighborhood settings in areas you're looking for and that would suit your busy lifestyle. With locations from Spokane Valley to north Spokane we're sure you'll find a neighborhood you'll love.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Other. Garage and private parking available at each home. Please call for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Brookline Townhomes have any available units?
Brookline Townhomes has 4 units available starting at $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Brookline Townhomes have?
Some of Brookline Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brookline Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Brookline Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brookline Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Brookline Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Brookline Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Brookline Townhomes offers parking.
Does Brookline Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Brookline Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Brookline Townhomes have a pool?
No, Brookline Townhomes does not have a pool.
Does Brookline Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Brookline Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Brookline Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Brookline Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Does Brookline Townhomes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Brookline Townhomes has units with air conditioning.
