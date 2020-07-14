Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking e-payments garage 24hr maintenance internet access

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Brookline Townhomes is a portfolio of duplexes and townhomes with locations from Spokane Valley to North Spokane, near schools, shopping and all of the neighborhood amenities you're looking for. These well-appointed homes feature attached garages, central heating and air conditioning, full appliance packages, yards, automatic sprinkler systems and residential neighborhood settings in areas you're looking for and that would suit your busy lifestyle. With locations from Spokane Valley to north Spokane we're sure you'll find a neighborhood you'll love.