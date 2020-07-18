All apartments in Shoreline
Last updated January 26 2020 at 1:00 PM

904 NE 150th

904 Northeast 150th Street · No Longer Available
Location

904 Northeast 150th Street, Shoreline, WA 98155
Ridgecrest

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute Remodeled home - This is a must-see home. It has nice spacious front yard, plenty of storage, located in a nice quiet neighborhood. It comes with all modern appliances. Nice size 3 bedrooms and a single bathroom. This home is a energy saver with a heat pump and air conditioning, wooden floors. Also located near Paramount Park, Briarcrest Elementary school, and Kellogg Middle School. Easy access to I-5. This house is very comfortable to live. If you would like to tour this home, please contact me Angelo Nelson. (425)876-6107.

(RLNE5330751)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 NE 150th have any available units?
904 NE 150th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
What amenities does 904 NE 150th have?
Some of 904 NE 150th's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 904 NE 150th currently offering any rent specials?
904 NE 150th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 NE 150th pet-friendly?
Yes, 904 NE 150th is pet friendly.
Does 904 NE 150th offer parking?
No, 904 NE 150th does not offer parking.
Does 904 NE 150th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 NE 150th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 NE 150th have a pool?
No, 904 NE 150th does not have a pool.
Does 904 NE 150th have accessible units?
No, 904 NE 150th does not have accessible units.
Does 904 NE 150th have units with dishwashers?
No, 904 NE 150th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 904 NE 150th have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 904 NE 150th has units with air conditioning.
