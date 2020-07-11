Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:47 AM

102 Apartments for rent in Shoreline, WA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Shoreline apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free... Read Guide >
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
120 Units Available
Echo Lake
17990 Midvale Avenue North, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,350
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,548
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
964 sqft
NOW OPEN for Summer 2020 move-ins! Welcome to Geo. Built as a modern interpretation of the Pacific Northwest, Geo blends rustic, contemporary, and natural into a comfortable, yet urban retreat.
Results within 1 mile of Shoreline
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
8 Units Available
Sheridan Beach
Watercrest Apartments
14812 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
If you’re looking for an apartment in Lake Forest Park, WA, that’s just north of Seattle, Watercrest Apartment Homes may be just right for you. Our community offers the convenience of the city and the luxury of near lakefront living.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
19 Units Available
Olympic Hills
Solara
12736 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,352
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,647
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1079 sqft
Great location in North Seattle. Community features Fitness Center, game room and theater room for all tenants to use. Apartments have 9-foot ceilings, premium kitchen appliances and full-size w/d in unit.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
7 Units Available
Olympic Hills
3030 Lake City
3030 NE 143rd St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,495
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
930 sqft
3030 Lake City offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes that are currently going through a Certified Green renovation resulting in energy efficient improvements, reduced utility bills and improved building performance.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
7 Units Available
Bitter Lake
Linden Square
13530 Linden Ave N, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,568
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,863
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Northgate Mall and Safeco Field. Spacious apartments in a contemporary community with a fitness center, clubhouse and outdoor swimming pool. Underground garage parking available.
Results within 5 miles of Shoreline
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
42 Units Available
Ballard
Valdok
1701 Northwest 56th Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,780
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,757
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,216
1096 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Self-Guided Tours 2. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
8 Units Available
Ballard
Koi Apartments
1139 NW Market St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,584
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,255
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,723
1009 sqft
Super-modern green community boasting a fire pit, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Welcomes dogs and cats. Air-conditioned apartments have hardwood floors and granite counters. Next to Gilman Playground and blocks from Woodland Park Zoo.
Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
9 Units Available
Collins Junction
4727 200th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern units with vinyl plank flooring, sprayed countertops, and fireplaces. Short distance to Grocery Outlet, Lynnwood Square, Applebee's, and King Tut restaurant. Resident lounge with high-speed Wi-Fi, fitness center, and pool.
Last updated July 11 at 12:05am
29 Units Available
Ballard
AMLI Mark24
2428 NW Market St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,750
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,892
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,164
1003 sqft
Schools nearby: Ballard High, Whitman Middle School, Adams Elementary, and Whittier Elementary. Close to Ballard Commons Park, Quality Food Center, Majestic Bay Theatres, Salmon Bay, and Ballard Public Library. Pet-friendly apartments with off leash area, yoga studio, sky deck, and 9' ceilings.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
6 Units Available
Ballard
Vive
1516 NW 51st St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,495
346 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,815
580 sqft
A smoke-free building in the Ballard neighborhood. This new-construction community features a coffee bar, shuffleboard, business center and fire pits. Updated interiors with granite countertops.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
16 Units Available
Ballard
Ballard on the Park
2233 NW 58th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,615
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,991
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,001
1149 sqft
Now offering in-person tours by appointment only! Call us today for more information! In a neighborhood historically called Little Scandinavia, Ballard on the Park embodies the Danish concept of deep contentment and cozy well-being-known as hygge-by
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
25 Units Available
Green Lake
Circa Green Lake
6900 E Green Lake Way N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,760
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,148
1000 sqft
Modern, upscale living situated right on Green Lake Park. Waterfront views, on-site gym, lush greenery and proximity to dining and entertainment. Sustainable apartments with European-style cabinetry and quartz countertops.
Last updated July 11 at 04:47am
10 Units Available
Maple Leaf
Lane
10720 5th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,475
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,645
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
960 sqft
Lane Apartments presents a opportunity to enjoy the beauty and action of Seattle but with character all its own. Steps from the Northgate Shopping Center, this area is often referred to as one of Seattle's hidden gems.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
33 Units Available
Ballard
Lock Vista
3025 NW Market St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,457
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,666
485 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location for commuters, just minutes from I-5 and Highway 99. Residents live in units with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and extra storage. Community amenities include pool, elevator and on-site laundry.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
10 Units Available
Northlake Terrace
The Timbers at Kenmore
18930 68th Ave NE, Kenmore, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,456
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,846
912 sqft
Welcome home to Timbers Apartments, where you can experience the best in contemporary living. Our beautiful community is ideally situated against the natural backdrop of picturesque Kenmore, Washington.
Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
13 Units Available
University District
Lightbox
4545 8th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,744
403 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,779
537 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,979
726 sqft
Close to I-5 Expressway, University of Washington, University Playground, Trader Joe's, Sundance Cinemas, multiple bus stops, UW Tower, Neptune Theatre. Pet-friendly apartments with rooftop deck with grill area and panoramic views, electric car charging station, large windows, under-cabinet lighting.
Last updated July 11 at 04:47am
6 Units Available
Roosevelt
Square One Apartments
1020 NE 63rd St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,368
408 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,615
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in the tree-lined Roosevelt neighborhood. Apartments feature oversized windows, quartz counters, barn-style bedroom doors and private balconies. On-site clubhouse, laundry and rooftop deck with mountain views. Bike storage and scooter parking available.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
6 Units Available
Ballard
Etta Ballard
1710 Northwest 57th Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,120
190 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,702
701 sqft
Etta Ballard offers newly renovated apartments in one of the most eclectic and relaxed neighborhoods in Seattle. Residents at Etta Ballard enjoy studio and 1-bedroom apartments, an onsite laundry center, and private patios and balconies.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
4 Units Available
Roosevelt
Kavela Apartments
845 NE 66th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,745
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
There is plenty to explore when you live in the heart of the Roosevelt District at Kavela Seattle Apartments. When you're done exploring, come home to relax at Kavela.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
10 Units Available
Roosevelt
Eleanor
800 NE 67th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,894
1718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,296
1265 sqft
Destinations north and south only minutes away via I-5. Comfortable apartment homes include patio or balcony and in-unit laundry. Participate in sponsored activities with fellow residents. 24-hour gym, billiards and shuffleboard.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
10 Units Available
Roosevelt
Mio
1319 Northeast 65th Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,500
401 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
466 sqft
Conveniently located near Interstate 5, Ravenna Park and Northgate Mall, this community provides residents with free Wi-Fi in common areas, a rooftop terrace and saltwater spa. Apartments include 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 8 at 03:46pm
33 Units Available
University District
Lothlorien
4730 University Way Northeast, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,549
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,879
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just 1.5 blocks from the University of Washington, Lothlorien is a fantastic place to call home near campus.
Results within 10 miles of Shoreline
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
31 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Infinity
1414 10th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,520
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,837
949 sqft
New apartments with sleek finishes, extra storage and patios. Pet-friendly. Located in a very pedestrian-friendly neighborhood. Walk to entertainment spots like Neumos and Moe Bar. Near Seattle Central College. Easy access to I-5.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
19 Units Available
Holly
The Winsley
9900 12th Ave W, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,270
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1274 sqft
Offering a collection of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, the Walden Pond Apartment complex includes an indoor basketball court, a swimming pool, a resident clubhouse, on-site management and many other amenities.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Shoreline, WA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Shoreline apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Shoreline apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

