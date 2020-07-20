All apartments in Shoreline
14547 Burke Ave. N

14547 Burke Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

14547 Burke Avenue North, Shoreline, WA 98133
Parkwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Charming Commuters Dream! - This spacious 3-bedroom, 1.75 bath rambler offers the best of both worlds: The home is situated on a dead-end in an established neighborhood on a 8,475 sq. ft. lot. Mature landscaping and large patio relax in a fenced private backyard oasis; every window looks out on a serene view! Yet it is also close to I-5 entrances (.7 mile!), one exit from Northgate Transit Center and Northgate, and sits quietly off Meridian blocks to Thornton Creek and Twin Ponds Parks.

Enter into the huge living room with fireplace and gorgeous hardwoods. There is a separate dining room off the kitchen, as well as a casual dining space and breakfast bar in the kitchen, which is attached to a cozy family room. A laundry/utility room with washer, dryer, utility sink, gas heat and brand new gas hot water tank are just off the garage and next to the 3/4 bath with shower. 3 spacious bedrooms and a large bathroom anchor the other end of the house. There is ample closet space, in addition to the attached oversized 2-car garage. Come see it right away!

Shoreline Public Schools; 3 min drive to Lakeside School, 2 minutes to The Evergreen School.

Showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing: www.mapleleafmgt.com
****IF YOU SEE THIS HOME ADVERTISED FOR LESS THAN HERE (Especially Craigslist!), IT IS A SCAM!

~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant.
~No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.
~12 month lease minimum.
~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants
~Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
~Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
~Tenants are responsible for yard care.
~$10.00 Monthly Furnace Filter Fee
~Dogs negotiable. Additional pet deposit and/or additional rent may apply. Sorry, no cats.
~Smoking is strictly prohibited anywhere on the premises.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4772122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14547 Burke Ave. N have any available units?
14547 Burke Ave. N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
What amenities does 14547 Burke Ave. N have?
Some of 14547 Burke Ave. N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14547 Burke Ave. N currently offering any rent specials?
14547 Burke Ave. N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14547 Burke Ave. N pet-friendly?
Yes, 14547 Burke Ave. N is pet friendly.
Does 14547 Burke Ave. N offer parking?
Yes, 14547 Burke Ave. N offers parking.
Does 14547 Burke Ave. N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14547 Burke Ave. N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14547 Burke Ave. N have a pool?
No, 14547 Burke Ave. N does not have a pool.
Does 14547 Burke Ave. N have accessible units?
No, 14547 Burke Ave. N does not have accessible units.
Does 14547 Burke Ave. N have units with dishwashers?
No, 14547 Burke Ave. N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14547 Burke Ave. N have units with air conditioning?
No, 14547 Burke Ave. N does not have units with air conditioning.
