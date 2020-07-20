14547 Burke Ave. N

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities garage pet friendly

Charming Commuters Dream! - This spacious 3-bedroom, 1.75 bath rambler offers the best of both worlds: The home is situated on a dead-end in an established neighborhood on a 8,475 sq. ft. lot. Mature landscaping and large patio relax in a fenced private backyard oasis; every window looks out on a serene view! Yet it is also close to I-5 entrances (.7 mile!), one exit from Northgate Transit Center and Northgate, and sits quietly off Meridian blocks to Thornton Creek and Twin Ponds Parks.



Enter into the huge living room with fireplace and gorgeous hardwoods. There is a separate dining room off the kitchen, as well as a casual dining space and breakfast bar in the kitchen, which is attached to a cozy family room. A laundry/utility room with washer, dryer, utility sink, gas heat and brand new gas hot water tank are just off the garage and next to the 3/4 bath with shower. 3 spacious bedrooms and a large bathroom anchor the other end of the house. There is ample closet space, in addition to the attached oversized 2-car garage. Come see it right away!



Shoreline Public Schools; 3 min drive to Lakeside School, 2 minutes to The Evergreen School.



Showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing: www.mapleleafmgt.com

****IF YOU SEE THIS HOME ADVERTISED FOR LESS THAN HERE (Especially Craigslist!), IT IS A SCAM!



~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant.

~No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.

~12 month lease minimum.

~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants

~Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

~Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

~Tenants are responsible for yard care.

~$10.00 Monthly Furnace Filter Fee

~Dogs negotiable. Additional pet deposit and/or additional rent may apply. Sorry, no cats.

~Smoking is strictly prohibited anywhere on the premises.



(RLNE4772122)