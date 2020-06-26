All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 5413 21st Ave. NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
5413 21st Ave. NE
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:46 AM

5413 21st Ave. NE

5413 21st Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
University District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5413 21st Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FANTASTIC NEW PRICE!! 8-Bedroom Home For Rent In Ravenna Park - University District!! - Room for all your peeps! This nice Craftsman-style home features 8 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, gleaming hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, french doors, all appliances, including washer and dryer. This is an amazing home in a fantastic location, just west of U Village shopping center, and walking distance to Ravenna Park!! Make an appointment to see this home today! Tenant to pay all utilities, including a monthly flat fee of $390 for water, garbage and sewer. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit. Make an appointment to view this great home today!

BEWARE OF SCAMMERS! If you see another ad for this house at a lower price or an ad that does NOT mention RentLucky Property Management, SCAMMERS have posted the other ad. If you have been dealing with a SCAMMER, please reach out to RentLucky immediately at 206-923-8727.

TIPS & TRICKS to a Successful Leasing Experience with RentLucky!

PLEASE DO NOT CALL: Visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/showmojo to schedule a self-guided tour allowing you access, at your convenience. If this is not a self-tour property, you may reply to this ad, which emails our Touring Representative.

RESPONSE TIME: We will answer all leads in the order received, and we do our best to respond within one business day. We respond to ALL inquiries, please be patient. We have a 'no-bullying' policy, and zero tolerance for verbal abuse towards our staff.

HOW TO APPLY: Once you have toured the property and are ready to apply, visit http://mywaytribe.com/rentlucky_listings to apply online. $47 per adult over the age of 18. Each person must fill out a separate application; there are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers.

SCREENING CRITERIA: Please visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/screening_criteria for our detailed screening criteria. We DO NOT answer screening criteria qualification questions over the phone.

PETS: Most landlords will consider pets on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit.

MOVE IN COSTS: A retainer deposit equal to one month's rent is required to take property off the market. This will be applied to your first full month's rent. Second month will be pro-rated less the move in days. Security and pet deposits are required at move in. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.

FOR APPLICANTS ON CITY OF SEATTLE PROPERTIES:

Per Seattles Fair Chance Ordinance, SMC 14.09, landlords, property managers, screening companies etc. are prohibited from requiring disclosure or asking about criminal history. We will not pull criminal history on any applicants for Seattle properties, therefore we will not reject an applicant or take adverse action based on arrest records, conviction records or criminal history, except for sex offender registry information. However, we may only take adverse action in regards to sex registry information if the conviction occurred when the person was an adult and only if there are legitimate business reasons as described in subsection 14.09.025.A.3, 14.025.A.4 and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.

SEATTLE PROPERTY MOVE IN COSTS: Security deposit, pet deposits, non-refundable fees and last months rent may be paid in installments per Seattle Municipal Code 7.24

(RLNE5113144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5413 21st Ave. NE have any available units?
5413 21st Ave. NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 5413 21st Ave. NE currently offering any rent specials?
5413 21st Ave. NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5413 21st Ave. NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5413 21st Ave. NE is pet friendly.
Does 5413 21st Ave. NE offer parking?
No, 5413 21st Ave. NE does not offer parking.
Does 5413 21st Ave. NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5413 21st Ave. NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5413 21st Ave. NE have a pool?
No, 5413 21st Ave. NE does not have a pool.
Does 5413 21st Ave. NE have accessible units?
No, 5413 21st Ave. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5413 21st Ave. NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5413 21st Ave. NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5413 21st Ave. NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5413 21st Ave. NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sedona Apartments
8520 20th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98115
Clarendon
105 Warren Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Citizen
1222 E Madison St
Seattle, WA 98122
St. Theodore on Roosevelt
6410 9th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98115
7 Hills
1919 Queen Anne Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Harlow Heights
4351 15th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98108
Pacific Pointe Apartments
2108 North Pacific Street
Seattle, WA 98103
Star Apartments
170 11th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University