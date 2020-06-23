All apartments in Seattle
1439 NW 60th St., #102
Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:25 AM

1439 NW 60th St., #102

1439 Northwest 60th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1439 Northwest 60th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This 2nd floor two bedroom/two bath features Pergo wood flooring throughout, a galley-style kitchen with all appliances, and a separate dining nook. The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom, and large closet. Also, a 2nd large bedroom and a full-sized bath. The deck off of the living room is perfect for a bistro set and container plants. In unit washer/dryer. Storage included with rent. (Unit square footage is approximate)

YouTube Video Walk-Through: https://youtu.be/uqaxBzbFwZ8
This 4-unit building features spacious apartments with private decks, extra closets, and in unit washer/dryer. Garage parking is available. Please see the leasing office for further information.

Located off 15th Ave NW for easy access to the Metro D-line. Walk Score of 93. 100% non-smoking. Pet friendly, with some breed restrictions for dogs. There's a limit of one dog per unit, and two pets total. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Locally owned and managed.

We do not accept tenant provided Comprehensive Reusable Screening Reports (CRTSR)

Rental Criteria: https://gallagherproperties.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/22

Available for Showing by Appointment. Contact our Leasing Office for Showing Availability: 206.789.4411

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1439 NW 60th St., #102 have any available units?
1439 NW 60th St., #102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1439 NW 60th St., #102 have?
Some of 1439 NW 60th St., #102's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1439 NW 60th St., #102 currently offering any rent specials?
1439 NW 60th St., #102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1439 NW 60th St., #102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1439 NW 60th St., #102 is pet friendly.
Does 1439 NW 60th St., #102 offer parking?
Yes, 1439 NW 60th St., #102 offers parking.
Does 1439 NW 60th St., #102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1439 NW 60th St., #102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1439 NW 60th St., #102 have a pool?
No, 1439 NW 60th St., #102 does not have a pool.
Does 1439 NW 60th St., #102 have accessible units?
No, 1439 NW 60th St., #102 does not have accessible units.
Does 1439 NW 60th St., #102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1439 NW 60th St., #102 has units with dishwashers.

