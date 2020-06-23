1439 NW 60th St., #102

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This 2nd floor two bedroom/two bath features Pergo wood flooring throughout, a galley-style kitchen with all appliances, and a separate dining nook. The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom, and large closet. Also, a 2nd large bedroom and a full-sized bath. The deck off of the living room is perfect for a bistro set and container plants. In unit washer/dryer. Storage included with rent. (Unit square footage is approximate)



YouTube Video Walk-Through: https://youtu.be/uqaxBzbFwZ8

This 4-unit building features spacious apartments with private decks, extra closets, and in unit washer/dryer. Garage parking is available. Please see the leasing office for further information.



Located off 15th Ave NW for easy access to the Metro D-line. Walk Score of 93. 100% non-smoking. Pet friendly, with some breed restrictions for dogs. There's a limit of one dog per unit, and two pets total. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Locally owned and managed.



We do not accept tenant provided Comprehensive Reusable Screening Reports (CRTSR)



Rental Criteria: https://gallagherproperties.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/22



Available for Showing by Appointment. Contact our Leasing Office for Showing Availability: 206.789.4411